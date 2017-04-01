Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

What goes through a player's mind in an Olympic final?

Published on Saturday, 01 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
"In the final we went out and we fought, it was tense. The most special thing about that game and the thing that I will always remember was in the last quarter. Craig Keegan, our coach brought us in and just said, 'we’re back at Bisham, it’s a Thursday morning, find your way to win'! At that point I knew that this group of women would represent the wider squad and would give everything we had.



When that final whistle went and Hollie put that ball in the back of the net, it’s a day I think every hockey player across our country will always remember."

Alex Danson - quote

England Hockey Board Media release

