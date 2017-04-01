KUALA LUMPUR: The first day of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) began with Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) downing Bukit Jalil Sports School (2-0) in a Division One match that saw several stoppages due to players suffering from cramps.





UniKL got off to a great start at the KL Hockey Stadium when Mohd Taufik Kamjai collected the ball from the top D to slam it past BJSS goalkeeper Muhd Helmi Muhd Fazil in the seventh minute.



UniKL doubled their lead in the 39th minute with a penalty corner goal by Muhd Chairil Daniel Rusli.



The match was stopped a few times in the third and fourth quarter as players fell to the ground with cramps.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj felt that his boys should have done better.



“I am a bit surprised with my players suffering from cramps ... I’ll need to have another look at their fitness level,” said Arulselvaraj.



“Since this was our first match, I can understand that they need more time to get adjusted.



“I’m happy with the way the defenders performed, but my midfielders and forwards need to buck up.



“We hope to improve as the tournament progresses ... there are a few areas we need to work on.”



BJSS coach S. Prakash said that four of his players suffered from cramps “because they are tired after playing in the National Under-16 tournament (which ended on Sunday)”.



“My players did not have enough rest and some only trained for a day before the league began. I hope my boys will recover in time for our next match in two weeks’ time,” said Prakash.



The Star of Malaysia