By Jugjet Singh





Taufik Kamjai celebrating after scoring UniKL's first goal.



UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) scraped past Bukit Jalil SportS School (BJSS) Juniors 2-0 in the only Division One Junior Hockey League match Friday.





Three other Division One matches had to be postponed as their players will head to India this weekend to play in the Asian Schools tournament.



However, leg cramps were the order of the day in this Under-19 tournament, as two UniKL and four BJSS Juniors fell like pins in the last quarter.



BJSS Juniors coach S. Prakash attributed it to the recently concluded National Under-16 tournament.



"All my players went back to their states to play in the National Under-16 and have yet to fully recover from their injuries and stamina was a little low. I'm glad we did not lose by a bigger margin," said Prakash.



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj also placed cramps on his check-list.



"This (cramps) can't be happening to such young players and its on my checklist. However, it was a decent performance from a team that only had five players that had previous experience playing in the junior league.



"Actually it was only their third match together, and they lost the earlier two friendlies by big margins and so this win is a welcome relief," said Arul Selvaraj.



UniKL got their goals off Taufik Kamjai (seventh) and Chairil Rusli (39th).



RESULTS: Division One: UniKL Young Guns 2 BJSS Juniors 0.



DIVISION TWO: Group A -- MSSP Stinger 0 MSS Kedah 3, MSSC-UFL Penang 1 MSSPP-USM 7, USM Juniors 0 MSN Young Lions 2; Group C: Johor Baru HA 1 Datuk Taha 1 (Johor Baru won shoot-out 4-2).



GIRLS' -- Group A: MSN Kedah 2 Sabah SS 0, USM Juniors 0 CBN 3.



SATURDAY -- Girls Group A: Wipers v SSTMI (KLHA, 5pm); Group B: USM v Zaaba (USM, 6pm), Uniten v Johor Juniors (KPM, 5pm).



SUNDAY: Division One -- Johor Juniors v Olak-NurInsafi (Batu Pahat, 5pm).



Division Two: Group B -- MISCF-UFL v Terengganu Juniors (KLHA, 8pm), MSSWPKL v MCKK (KPM, 5pm); Group C: Young Hurricanes v TBSS Tampin (Malacca, 5pm), SSTMI Juniors v MBMB Warriors (SSTMI, 5pm).



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey