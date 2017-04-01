By Elizabeth Mburugu





Hockey coach Meshack Senge in the field at City Park. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Champions Strathmore University Gladiators face Parklands tomorrow in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium.





Gladiators will be seeking their second victory of the season after dropping two points in the 1-1 draw with Western Jaguars in Kakamega last weekend.



They launched their title defence with a 2-0 win over 2012 holders Nairobi Sikh Union.



This is one of the ten matches this weekend in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.



Strathmore coach Meshack Senge told Feverpitch that maximum points will enhance their defence.



“We are determined to defend our title which means that every point counts,” Senge said.



Today, newly promoted Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will intensify their hunt for a first premier victory.



They face an uphill task against 2016 fourth place finishers Greensharks.



TUK lost the season opener 2-0 to Sailors and 4-1 to Nakuru HC.



The Standard Online