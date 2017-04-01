Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Gladiators tackle Parklands

Published on Saturday, 01 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

By Elizabeth Mburugu


Hockey coach Meshack Senge in the field at City Park. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

Champions Strathmore University Gladiators face Parklands tomorrow in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium.



Gladiators will be seeking their second victory of the season after dropping two points in the 1-1 draw with Western Jaguars in Kakamega last weekend.

They launched their title defence with a 2-0 win over 2012 holders Nairobi Sikh Union.

This is one of the ten matches this weekend in Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge told Feverpitch that maximum points will enhance their defence.

“We are determined to defend our title which means that every point counts,” Senge said.

Today, newly promoted Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will intensify their hunt for a first premier victory.

They face an uphill task against 2016 fourth place finishers Greensharks.

TUK lost the season opener 2-0 to Sailors and 4-1 to Nakuru HC.

The Standard Online

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.