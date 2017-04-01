



WKS Grunwald Poznan continue their build-up to a Euro Hockey League KO16 date against Real Club de Polo with a second training camp of 2017 to date.





The Polish champions were in Zakopane in February before a quintet of players joined up with the national side to play in the Hockey World League Round 2. This week, they have completed a 16-hour drive to Ukraine for a series of sparring matches with clubs in Vinnitsa.



The club have not yet returned to regular Polish league action and have not been able to make use just yet of their new astroturf pitch.



As such, towering defender Pawel Bratkwoski says it is difficult to know exactly where his side stand at this stage but they are looking forward to the challenge against a Polo who feature three Olympic gold medalists.



“We know Polo are full of hockey stars but we will do our best to raise ourselves to their level. For sure, it is exciting to come up against a trio of gold medalists but we have avoided the Dutch and German teams who we have played before and maybe a Spanish team will be much better for us.”



Grunwald have been an ever-present feature in the 10 seasons of the Euro Hockey League – one of only two teams along with Russia’s Dinamo Kazan – but they have yet to advance beyond the KO16, making this a major goal.



“The KO8 is always the target but Spanish teams are always good technically so we will see.”



Euro Hockey League media release