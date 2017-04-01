Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: There is an orange hue to the Indian hockey coaching matrix with the national chief coach Roelant Oltmans leading The Netherlands coaches in the national set up. Joining Oltmans and women's hockey chief coach Sjoerd Marijne on the roster is analytical coach Hans Streeder. Streeder is no stranger to Indian hockey, having assisted former chief coach Michael Nobbs during India's training stint at Rotterdam in 2013. He has also been a part of the Hockey India League with the UP Wizards franchise over the past few seasons. The 58-year-old, who joined the national team a few weeks ago, is aiming to get the players to be mentally tougher and help them become professionals.





At the national camp here on Friday, Streeder spoke about the way forward for Indian hockey and the changes he would like to see in them.



EXCERPTS:



Given the Dutch flavour in Indian hockey, does it influence the style of play?



No. We will follow the rules of Indian hockey. You have to respect it -the skills, speed and the creativity of the players. You have to create an environment for them. That's something we have to be careful about; not playing the German way of hockey. Their style is organised and the players know exactly what to do. That style is good for Germans or maybe Dutch. But for Indians, we don't believe in it.



Are the Indians good readers of the game?



The Indians have to learn to read the game. That's sometimes a problem because when they score they are so happy that the opponents will score any minute. So, they have to learn to control their emotions and get back to their positions (after scoring) and work from there. That is important, where you keep that fundamental in the mind.



Your first impression about the players?



They're very skilful but are not used to an organised session. I mean, after finishing a drill, they're not used to going to set 'B', then set 'C' and so on. They just want to play. After every set they're so happy that they forget have to go through other sets too. So we have to yell out and tell them to complete every drill without resting. Also, defensively they lag. I think, you only attack freely if you're defence is covered. So if you lose the ball, you're covered. That's the structure we're trying to bring into the side. I am happy that the guys are very eager to learn new things.



The Times of India