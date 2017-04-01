

New Zealand attacker Samantha Harrison, facing camera, celebrates her late equaliser with Pippa Hayward in their match against Australia in Hastings. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



A goal just two minutes before the final whistle secured the New Zealand women's hockey team a 1-1 draw with trans-Tasman rivals Australia at the Festival of Hockey in Hastings on Saturday.





Backing up after a 2-1 loss to Japan on Friday night, the Black Sticks were on the back foot early as Australia came out of the blocks strongly and opened the scoring in the 11th minute through a Laura Barden.



The Hockeyroos controlled play for the remainder of the first half to go into the break with their one goal lead in-tact, but New Zealand were able to hold more possession and territory in the second spell.



It looked as though that may not translate into an equaliser as the match entered its final throws with the visitors 1-0 buffer undamaged.



But, in the 58th minute, the levelling goal finally came, Olivia Merry making a strong run through the middle of the Australian defence before a deflection in front of goal allowed Sam Harrison to put the ball into the net.



Black Sticks head coach Mark Hager said the performance from his side was better following Friday's loss to Japan.



"We have some new players in the squad and they are still learning to play at international level. Our players need to show more aggression and develop more belief in their ability."



After two rounds Japan tops the table with two wins, with Australia are second with two draws and New Zealand and the USA on one draw each.



Sunday was a rest dat for the New Zealand side, their next game against the USA at 6pm on Monday.



New Zealand 1 (Sam Harrison 58) Australia 1 (Laura Barden 11). Halftime: 0-1.



Stuff