Women's Black Sticks stumble in Hawke's Bay Cup opener

Published on Saturday, 01 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 23
Brooke Neal, right, scored a goal in the Black sticks loss to Japan at the Hawke's Bay Festival of Hockey in Hastings on Friday. Photosport

Japan has snatched a 2-1 win over the Black Sticks thanks to a goal two minutes from fulltime at the Hawke's Bay Festival of Hockey.



In a rematch of last year's final, world No 11 Japan drew first blood when Motomi Kawamura slotted one from a penalty corner in the eighth minute in Hastings on Friday night.

Following the first half, which was disrupted for some time by a burst water main, Japan held their advantage deep into the fourth quarter.

The world No 5 and defending tournament champions Black Sticks delivered an equalising blow in the 54th minute thanks to a low and strong penalty corner drag flick from Brooke Neal.

But Japan struck again with less than two minutes on the clock with a defensive error giving away another penalty corner opportunity and allowing Yu Asai to score the winning goal.

Black Sticks midfielder Pippa Hayward said it was a game which should have ended with a draw.

"It's quite a disappointing start to the tournament for us," she said. "We need to be a lot better and have work to do in both the attacking and defensive circles."

New Zealand will look to shake off their opening loss when they go up against trans-Tasman rivals Australia at 5pm on Saturday.

Earlier on opening day the Hockeyroos played out a 1-1 draw with United States, with captain Alyssa Parker scoring for the United States before Madi Ratcliffe equalised for Australia early in the second half.

Japan 2 (Motomi Kawamura, Yu Asai) Black Sticks 1 (Brooke Neal). HT: 1-0.

Stuff

