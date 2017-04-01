Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Japan snatch late winner over Black Sticks

Published on Saturday, 01 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments


Photo: www.photosport.nz

A goal just two minutes from fulltime has seen Japan snatch a 2-1 win over the Vantage Black Sticks Women at the Vantage Festival of Hockey.



In a rematch of last year’s final, Japan drew first blood when Motomi Kawamura slotted one from a penalty corner in the eighth minute.

Following the first half, which was disrupted for some time by a burst water main, the Japanese held their advantage deep into the fourth quarter.

The Black Sticks delivered an equalising blow in the 54th minute thanks to a low and strong penalty corner drag flick from Brooke Neal.

But Japan struck again with less than two minutes on the clock with a defensive error giving away another penalty corner opportunity and allowing Yu Asai to score the winning goal.

Black Sticks midfielder Pippa Hayward said it was a game which should have ended with a draw.

“It’s quite a disappointing start to the tournament for us, we need to be a lot better and have work to do in both the attacking and defensive circles.”

New Zealand will look to shake off their opening loss when they go up against trans-Tasman rivals Australia at 5pm tomorrow.

Earlier on opening day the Hockeyroos played out a 1-1 draw with USA, with captain Alyssa Parker scoring for the United States before Madi Ratcliffe equalised for Australia early in the second half.

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN 1: (Brooke Neal)
JAPAN 2: (Motomi Kawamura, Yu Asai)
Halftime: Japan 1-0

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.