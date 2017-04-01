By Mark Pouchet





FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Marcus James, centre, celebrates with teammate Stefan Mouttet, left, while the Russian players watch on during their opening FIH Men’s World League Round 2 at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua last Saturday. Russia won 3-1. —Photo: Stephen Doobay



NATIONAL men’s hockey team captain Darren Cowie said he felt numb while head coach Glen “Fido” Francis termed the hard-fought 3-2 penalty shootout loss to the USA as “devastating” following quarter-final action in the FIH Men’s World League Round 2 on Thursday night at Tacarigua.





But with the dream of advancing to the World League semi-final stage dashed, the pair said it was important for Team TTO to finish strong, starting with their 5th-8th place playoff match against Barbados at 3:30 p.m. today.



Team TTO were 2-0 up against the USA through Mickell Pierre’s dramatic opening salvo, a blast from an acute angle rebounding from a T&T penalty corner and Dylan Francis’ slapshot strike in the 38th. But the USA hit back through Michael Barminski in the 39th before Pat Harris secured the equaliser with a deft deflection in the penultimate minute of the game.



In the ensuing penalty shootout, USA’s Tyler Sundeen drove the nail into the hearts of the local team when he beat Kwasi Emmanuel.



“When the ball went in for the last penalty, I felt like nothing, numb,” Cowie said. “It really was a tough result to stomach in a match like I felt we should have won.”



Francis shared similar sentiments.



Trinidad & Tobago Express