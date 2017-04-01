FIH World League R2 - Tacarigua



Damian Gordon





FIH World League R2, Tacarigua - 1/4 final - Canada vs. Switzerland. Photo J-M Productions



The lower ranked teams came into Day 4 with one more chance to create an upset and advance to the semi-finals. Switzerland gave Canada a scare, losing to a late PC goal, Russia withstood a late charge from Chile, Japan were comfortable against a spirited Barbados team and USA needed a shootout to get pasts Trinidad & Tobago to close off an exciting day of hockey.





Canada vs. Switzerland



Canada started the first quarterfinal in control of the game. They dominated possession and position without threatening the Swiss goal. When they did get shots GK Verest kept them out. Despite their dominance, the Canadians could not score and the first half ended 0-0. The second half started as first, but the Swiss managed to earn a PC that was well defended by GK Carter. Canada finally opened the scoring from their 3rd PC. Switzerland kept their cool and surprised Canada with a nicely worked counter attack goal. The third quarter ended with the teams surprisingly tied at 1-1. Canada kept attacking, but Verest kept coming up with big saves. A shootout was beginning to seem possible when captain Tupper came up big scoring a PC. Despite a few late green cards and rising tempers there were no other goals, making Canada the first semi-final team. Final score 2-1 Canada.



Russia vs. Chile



Russia took control of the match early, using a full press to keep the ball in the Chilean half. Their pressure forced a turnover that was converted into the only goal of the first quarter. The second quarter continued like the first with the Russians scoring two very good reverse stick goals to take a 3-0 lead into half time. The Russians scored yet another reverse stick goal early in the 3rd quarter before the Chileans started to find some attacking rhythm. The game evened out and Chile enjoyed a few good attacks, but could not score before the 3rd quarter ended. Chile continued to press forward and were rewarded with two late goals, but it was not enough to change the result. Final score 4-2 Russia.



Japan vs. Barbados



The match started as expected with Japan taking the lead in the first minute. Barbados refused to be awed by the occasion and managed a few attacking opportunities themselves. Japan continued to control the game, but Barbados used their athleticism to break up promising attacks. A midfield turnover did lead to another Japanese goal before the 1st quarter ended. The second quarter continued as the first with Japan unable to break down the Barbados defence. A few minutes from half time the Japanese scored their 3rd goal of the match and 1st PC of the tournament. The third quarter took on a now familiar pattern of Japan patiently trying to break down the Barbados defence. Again, the only goal of the quarter came from a Japanese PC. Japan continued their dominance but could only add a FG to wrap up a comfortable victory over their opponents. Final score 5-0 Japan.



USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago



The Americans started off the stronger of the two teams, pushing the host nation right back into their defensive third of the field. It was against the flow of the game when a long aerial ball from the TTO backfield found Tariq MARCANO whose shot went off the crossbar. It was the best chance of the quarter, which ended 0-0. The second quarter saw the TTO team get more possession, dictating the play more and they used it to score a broken PC shot to take a 1-0 lead into the half. The 3rd quarter was another balanced contest with both teams scoring a goal. TTO went 2-0 up with a well taken counter attack goal before an immediate US response with a powerful flick from a tight angle. TTO entered the 4th quarter still with a 2-1 lead. The Americans went a player short after van Dam earned a yellow card and then pulled their GK for a kicking back to give them the extra out field player. The tactic worked as Pat HARRIS scored a dramatic equaliser to send the game to a shootout to determine the winner. Team USA held their nerve to move into the semi-final with a 3-2 shootout win. Final score 3-2 shootout (2-2 FT) win USA.



Saturday’s semi-final match ups are Canada vs. Russia and USA vs. Japan. The 5th-8th qualifiers are Switzerland vs. Chile and Trinidad & Tobago vs. Barbados.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release