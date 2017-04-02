Hockey season is upon us in South Africa and League games on Sundays will disrupt updating the site. Today is no exception.

With two Hockey World League Round two events on as well as the Hawkes Bay Cup, there is a lot of Hockey news today.

For the time being here are the results the stories will follow later at about 12:00 GMT

Men's HWL Round 2, Tacarigua Results April 1, 2017



5 / 8 Place SUI - CHI 4 - 2

5 / 8 Place TTO - BAR 3 - 1

Semi Final CAN - RUS 4 - 1

Semi Final USA - JPN 0 - 2



Canada and Japan qualify for HWL Round 3 Semi-finals. Russia and USA will fight for third place and possible qualification. Scotland, who finished third in Belfast are in the firing line. USA is ranked below Scotland so a third place finish will not get them qualified. Russia is ranked above Scotland and a third place finish will see them edge out Scotland.



Official Event Microsite







Women's HWL R2, West Vancouver Results April 1, 2017



Pool A IND - URU 2 - 2 (4 - 2)

Pool B CHI - TTO 9 - 1

Pool B CAN - MEX 6 - 0



Official Event Microsite







Hawkes Bay Cup Results



Friday 31st March

Australia 1 - 1 U.S.A

Black Sticks 1 - 2 Japan



Saturday 1st April

U.S.A 2 - 1 Japan

Australia 1 - 1 Black Sticks



Official Hawkes Bay Cup site







International Hockey Open, Darwin, Australia



Australia 5 - 3 Pakistan



