Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Results roundup

Published on Sunday, 02 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 60
View Comments

Men's HWL Round 2, Tacarigua Results April 1, 2017    

5 / 8 Place     SUI - CHI     4 - 2
5 / 8 Place     TTO - BAR     3 - 1
Semi Final     CAN - RUS     4 - 1
Semi Final     USA - JPN     0 - 2

Canada and Japan qualify for HWL Round 3 Semi-finals. Russia and USA will fight for third place and possible qualification. Scotland, who finished third in Belfast are in the firing line. USA is ranked below Scotland so a third place finish will not get them qualified. Russia is ranked above Scotland and a third place finish will see them edge out Scotland.

Official Event Microsite


Women's HWL R2, West Vancouver Results April 1, 2017    

Pool A     IND - URU     2 - 2 (4 - 2)
Pool B     CHI - TTO     9 - 1
Pool B     CAN - MEX     6 - 0

Official Event Microsite


Hawkes Bay Cup Results

Friday 31st March
Australia 1 - 1 U.S.A
Black Sticks 1 - 2 Japan

Saturday 1st April
U.S.A 2 - 1 Japan
Australia 1 - 1 Black Sticks

Official Hawkes Bay Cup site


International Hockey Open, Darwin, Australia

Australia 5 - 3 Pakistan

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.