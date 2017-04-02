Results roundup
Men's HWL Round 2, Tacarigua Results April 1, 2017
5 / 8 Place SUI - CHI 4 - 2
5 / 8 Place TTO - BAR 3 - 1
Semi Final CAN - RUS 4 - 1
Semi Final USA - JPN 0 - 2
Canada and Japan qualify for HWL Round 3 Semi-finals. Russia and USA will fight for third place and possible qualification. Scotland, who finished third in Belfast are in the firing line. USA is ranked below Scotland so a third place finish will not get them qualified. Russia is ranked above Scotland and a third place finish will see them edge out Scotland.
Official Event Microsite
Women's HWL R2, West Vancouver Results April 1, 2017
Pool A IND - URU 2 - 2 (4 - 2)
Pool B CHI - TTO 9 - 1
Pool B CAN - MEX 6 - 0
Official Event Microsite
Hawkes Bay Cup Results
Friday 31st March
Australia 1 - 1 U.S.A
Black Sticks 1 - 2 Japan
Saturday 1st April
U.S.A 2 - 1 Japan
Australia 1 - 1 Black Sticks
Official Hawkes Bay Cup site
International Hockey Open, Darwin, Australia
Australia 5 - 3 Pakistan