Men's HWL Round 2, Tacarigua Results April 1, 2017



5 / 8 Place SUI - CHI 4 - 2

5 / 8 Place TTO - BAR 3 - 1

Semi Final CAN - RUS 4 - 1

Semi Final USA - JPN 0 - 2



Canada and Japan qualify for HWL Round 3 Semi-finals. Russia and USA will fight for third place and possible qualification. Scotland, who finished third in Belfast are in the firing line. USA is ranked below Scotland so a third place finish will not get them qualified. Russia is ranked above Scotland and a third place finish will see them edge out Scotland.



Women's HWL R2, West Vancouver Results April 1, 2017



Pool A IND - URU 2 - 2 (4 - 2)

Pool B CHI - TTO 9 - 1

Pool B CAN - MEX 6 - 0



Hawkes Bay Cup Results



Friday 31st March

Australia 1 - 1 U.S.A

Black Sticks 1 - 2 Japan



Saturday 1st April

U.S.A 2 - 1 Japan

Australia 1 - 1 Black Sticks



International Hockey Open, Darwin, Australia



Australia 5 - 3 Pakistan



