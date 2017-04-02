by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Olak-Nurinsafi have dropped two forwards – T. Kavinash Panicker and Muhd Ekmar Mohd Isa – just days before their opening Division One match in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





They were axed for not attending training.



Olak, of Klang, have joined forces with Nurinsafi of Penang for the new season of the Under-19 league and their first match is away to SMK Datuk Bentara Luar in Batu Pahat today.



“Kavinash played for us last season ... I don’t know why he skipped training. Ekmar is a newcomer and he too did not attend training. So we’ve dropped them for indiscipline,” said team manager Joseph de Silva.



“But it won’t affect our strike force. We have registered 20 players, so we have other reliable forwards in the team.”



Olak-Nurinsafi have two coaches – S. Sivabalan and Dr Thaitchana Muruthi Subramaniam.



“Our mission is to finish in the top four and qualify for the knockout stage. The good news is that a few Nurinsafi players have featured in the senior league (Malaysia Hockey League), where they won the Division One title last month,” said Joseph.



They are goalkeeper Mohd Mohd Aizahar and three of Taitchana sons – Adam Hafiz Hrsikesa, Nur Rahul Hrsikesa and Haikal Nilesh Hrsikesa.



