Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Olak-Nurinsafi ready for MJHL despite axing two forwards

Published on Sunday, 02 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

by Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Olak-Nurinsafi have dropped two forwards – T. Kavinash Panicker and Muhd Ekmar Mohd Isa – just days before their opening Division One match in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



They were axed for not attending training.

Olak, of Klang, have joined forces with Nurinsafi of Penang for the new season of the Under-19 league and their first match is away to SMK Datuk Bentara Luar in Batu Pahat today.

“Kavinash played for us last season ... I don’t know why he skipped training. Ekmar is a newcomer and he too did not attend training. So we’ve dropped them for indiscipline,” said team manager Joseph de Silva.

“But it won’t affect our strike force. We have registered 20 players, so we have other reliable forwards in the team.”

Olak-Nurinsafi have two coaches – S. Sivabalan and Dr Thaitchana Muruthi Subramaniam.

“Our mission is to finish in the top four and qualify for the knockout stage. The good news is that a few Nurinsafi players have featured in the senior league (Malaysia Hockey League), where they won the Division One title last month,” said Joseph.

They are goalkeeper Mohd Mohd Aizahar and three of Taitchana sons – Adam Hafiz Hrsikesa, Nur Rahul Hrsikesa and Haikal Nilesh Hrsikesa.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.