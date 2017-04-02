Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Multimedia in double victory: Good outing both Multimedia University teams win

Published on Sunday, 02 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 3
By Elizabeth Mburugu


National Hockey ladies at City Park. Multimedia Norah Wanjiru(l) with the ball as Chase Amira Caroline Nduta follow when they played Women National League at City Park. Amira scored 12-1. ON 25/03/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

It was a successful day for Multimedia teams as they cruised to victories in hockey league



Returnees Multimedia University (MMU) beat Newcomers University of Nairobi (UON) 1-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s League match played yesterday at the City Park Stadium.

Polly Naitore’s 56th minute goal was enough to give MMU their first vicory of the season.

It was a successful day out for MMU as their men’s side thrashed Bay Club 3-1 in the men’s second division. The victory delighted MMU coach Vincent Odhiambo, who challenged his charges to capitalise on the win to revive their season.

MMU were undoubtedly the stronger side but were failed by their strikers Esther Chamchui and Rachel Nduta failed to test UON keeper Velma Ager in a leaden first half. MMU intensified their goal hunt in the second half with their forwards playing with more urgency. The duo combined to set up Naitore, who sent the ball home past Ager.

UON were lacking in attack and MMU guarded their lead for the remainder of the match to secure the much-needed win after two successive losses. MMU, were thrashed 12-1 by Amira Sailors last Saturday, but moved out of the bottom of the log, to sit in 10th place. UON were also chasing their first win having lost 5-1 to Strathmore University Scorpions and 4-2 to Sliders in their two matches.

Gilbert Kosgei and Frank Aura gave MMU a 2-0 lead at half time lead before Aura added the third in the 51st minute to seal the points. Bay pulled a late goal through Caleb Otieno but the students hang on for the win.

The Standard Online

