By BRIAN YONGA





Multimedia University (MMU) on Saturday beat debutantes University of Nairobi (UoN) 1-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium.





Defender Polly Naitore’s field goal in the 56th minute gave the Rongai-based side their first win of the season.



The victory thrilled MMU coach Vincent Odhiambo, who challenged his side to use the win to revive their season.



“We played with a sense of belief today and totally deserved the win after creating many chances. It has been a tough start to the season but this win will motivate us to improve in the coming matches,” Odhiambo said.



MMU, who were thrashed 12-1 by Amira Sailors last Saturday, moved out of the bottom of the log to sit in 10th place. UoN were also chasing their maiden win having lost 5-1 to Strathmore University Scorpions and 4-2 to Sliders in their two matches



MMU settled quickly into the encounter, dominating possession but had little to show in terms of chances.



Strikers Esther Chamchui and Rachel Nduta failed to test UoN keeper Velma Ager in a dull first half. MMU upped the tempo in the second half with their two front players showing more urgency. The duo combined to set up Naitore, who lobbed the ball past the onrushing Ager. UoN were blunt in attack and MMU comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to secure the much needed win after two successive losses.



It was also a good day for the MMU men’s team after they beat Bay Club 3-1 in the second tier league.



Gilbert Kosgei and Frank Aura fired the students to a 2-0 half time lead before Aura added the third in the 51st minute to seal the points. Bay, who are based in Kisumu, pulled a late goal through Caleb Otieno but the students hang on for the win.



