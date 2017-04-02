



In the latest of our EHL Backstage series, we catch up with Bruce Bale, one of the umpires for the KO16 in Eindhoven from April 14-17. The Englishman has a long association with the competition dating back to ROUND1 in Amsterdam in 2008 when he was appointed as the competition’s first video umpire.





“The weather was terrible, and there was very little shelter in the tower but it was still a great experience and my first taste of the competition,” he told the EHL website.



Since then, he has been part of the Euro Hockey League officials teams on numerous occasions. He says that the appointments for the offiicials to be part of the competition are some of the most eagerly awaited. This year’s list came soon after ROUND1 in Banbridge last October.



He tells us how he and the other umpires and officials prepare for the KO16 from the moment they receive their appointment.



EHL: From when you are appointed to the KO16, what do you do to prepare for the EHL?

Bruce Bale: When the appointments are announced we are already a few weeks into the season, so a lot of the fitness work is already underway, having worked on this since pre-season back in August.



I usually run (both distance and sprints) 3-4 times per week, plus a couple of gym sessions, and then at least one match per week (sometimes two). I also didn't take much of a break over the winter, as my last match of 2016 was December 26, and my first of 2017 was 7th January, so I haven't had more than 12 days without a game since September!



Away from the pitch, it definitely helps to watch video of matches, both from my own games where the footage is available and also resources we have access to via FIH (such as Coach Logic).



It's obviously not possible to watch all the teams who will be competing in the KO16 but, as well as actually umpiring Wimbledon in the English Premier League, and both Banbridge and Lisnagarvey (in the Irish EY Hockey League), I have seen some of the players who will be there representing their countries at World League 2 in Belfast. Thanks to the improved coverage of the domestic leagues have also been able to watch highlights of Oranje-Rood, Amsterdam and Kampong in the Dutch Hoofdklasse.



In addition to that, the umpire managers for KO16/KO8 – Henrik Ehlers and Juanma Requena, supported by Gary Simmonds – have been very proactive ahead of the tournament. This includes setting up a private Facebook group, where we receive a copy of the briefing, their expectations for the tournament, and regularly discuss clips to get consensus on how we are going to manage different aspects of the game. The key areas are:



1. Protecting Skill (eliminating dangerous and physical tackles);

2. Creating Flow (preventing the break down of play);

3. Reducing Danger and Encouraging 3D Hockey (including the aerial ball); and

4. The Presentation of our Sport (Stopping crowding and preventing players from influencing the VU process); and

5. Eradicating off the ball physical fouls



EHL: Looking at the KO16, how do you get in the zone for the main event?

BB: We fly in on the Thursday morning before the tournament, and will then meet that afternoon for a formal briefing, receive kit, and go through the areas we have already been discussing online for the months leading up to the event. At this point, most of the preparation is already done, a huge step forward from years ago, when there would only be one meeting the day before the tournament.



From a video umpire perspective, there is a dedicated part of the briefing to discuss protocols for that, which are now fairly consistent across EHL and FIH events but may vary slightly depending on the broadcasters.



The most important aspect is that we manage the process correctly and quickly,so players' questions are accurately communicated from the pitch umpire to the video umpire, the footage is reviewed, and a decision comes back promptly and is explained to both those at the venue and watching online.



Our aim now is to complete all this in 60 seconds or less, getting the right decision, without disrupting the flow of the game.



EHL: What do you do on game day?

BB: We usually receive appointments the day before at which point you not only know which teams you are umpiring, but what time the match is, and who your colleague will be. This may be someone I've umpired with many times before, or our first ever game together, in which case we might spend more time talking the evening before.



We'll also agree basic things, such as what shirt to wear and what time we will aim to arrive at the venue. If you are on the fourth game of the day, which could be as late as 7.30pm, it is unlikely I would get there for the first one at 10.30am.



On the day itself, meal times vary according to what time my match is (early breakfast if on the first game) and I would then plan to arrive about two hours before my match, although that might be different depending on the location of our hotel.



I might watch some of the game before mine, then go to the changing room an hour before, to focus on my match. This would include changing, and discussing final preparations with my colleague, including areas of control, specific situations, and our game plan – including how this might change as the match evolves.



We would normally arrive to the pitch itself 25-30 minutes beforehand, giving us time to warm up, and also fit and test the radio equipment we use to communicate with each other, the reserve umpire, the video umpire, and the broadcast feed.



The coin-toss takes place with the captains, after which we line up 5-10 minutes before, and complete the walk out and handshakes. There is usually a final radio check just before the start of the game, between the four umpires, then we're ready to start.



EHL: What happens post-match and what do you do to debrief and assess the game just finished?

BB: The post-match routine can vary depending on which match you were on, the Umpire Managers you are working with, and whether there are games the following day.



Debriefs are often a combination of general themes and individual decisions or if there was a particularly important moment from the match to discuss. These would be both positive aspects of the game and areas for development, ensuring we continue to deliver on what we have done well and look to keep improving throughout the tournament.



In an ideal scenario, we have the opportunity to look at match footage during the debrief itself, but where that is not possible, we can usually get access later on and review it. For the EHL there are numerous cameras so we get to see decisions from a number of angles, and also look at our positioning and body language as well as hearing what we said to player.



Even when the match has gone well, there is no such thing as a perfect game, so there should always be something for us to go away and look at for the following day.



EHL: What is it like to be in the thick of a top quality EHL? Is it one of the most enjoyable games to be involved in as an umpire?

BB: Umpiring at this level is all about being involved in the highest quality of competition in our sport, for both club (EHL) tournaments, and internationally.



There can be a lot of pressure at the time, especially where a match is close and highly contested, and the result decides on who may be knocked out or even win in the case of a final.



However, being part of that is definitely what I enjoy most, and is why we work so hard in the months (and years) leading up to major events, to be selected for matches that decide who goes through and who goes home.



Euro Hockey League media release