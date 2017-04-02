



Rot Weiss Köln made a hugely impressive start to the second half of the German season, beating EHL rivals UHC Hamburg 3-0 on Friday evening.





Speaking about the win, Köln coach André Henning said of the win: "It certainly was not glorious hockey that the spectators saw this evening but the guys know what is necessary to win such a game. We defended strongly and had the attack of UHC under control.”



UHC coach Kais al Saadi also said Rot Weiss were worthy winners: “Unfortunately, we made too many technical mistakes and we had too little ball possession and control except for the first few minutes."



After a decent start, with Tino Teschke going close for UHC, Rot Weiss soon took over. Tom Grambusch’s shot hit a body on the line, allowing Christopher Rühr to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. He added a second two minutes later in the 21st minute.



From there, the hosts had good chanes for Jonas Gomoll, Timur Oruz and Christopher Zeller but could not find another goal until the final whistle. It came form a corner from Tom Grambusch into a goal no longer guarded by a goalkeeper.



The result gives Rot Weiss a 10-point lead overnight but there will be chances for sides to reduce this in the next few days.



They play again on Sunday against TSV Mannheim while UHC are in action on Saturday against Nuremberg. Mannheimer face Berliner on Sunday.



