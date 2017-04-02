

In a nail-biting final test at the Darwin International Hockey Open, Australia defeated Pakistan 5-3 in a game that was packed with action from the very first minute of play.





Pakistan came into the final match of the International Hockey Open determined and were rewarded for their mentality when they opened the scoring via a field goal from Abu Mahmood.



The Australians, however, equalised via a penalty corner seconds later – his first goal as a Kookaburra.

The action continued with captain Mark Knowles awarded a penalty stroke in the tenth minute of play which he easily knocked into the bottom left of the net past goalkeeper Amjad Ali.



In second quarter, the lead changed hands again, with a double from Pakistan thanks to Muhammad Umar Bhutta and Abu Mahmood which put the visitors 3-2 up.



In the final minute of the half, Trent Mitton scored a field goal to again bring his team on level terms.



The third quarter was relatively quiet until the 42nd minute when a quick play down the field saw the ball in the Australian circle where Aaron Kleinschmidt knocked in a sneaky field goal to regain the lead for Australia.



In the final minute of play, a superb piece of team work saw Matt Dawson and Josh Pollard work the ball down to the Australia circle before Flynn Ogilvie made a tricky aerial flick that sailed into the goal, bringing the final score 5 – 3 in Australia’s favour.



Australia head coach Colin Batch said: “I think tonight was the best game of the series, Pakistan certainly brought the game alive with their attacking structure which they’re renowned for. They had a lot of run in their legs which challenged us in deep defence.



“Twice we had to come from behind tonight, so there are some good lessons for us there. We’ve grown a lot, we’ve tried some different things and we take all of that forward to Azlan Shah, but I’m very pleased with our progress in these four matches.”



Australia will next take part in the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia at the end of April.



