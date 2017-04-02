

Photo Courtesy of Ned Dawson/Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey



HASTINGS, New Zealand - April 1, 2017 - Japan remains unbeaten after two rounds of the 2017 Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup women’s hockey tournament in Hastings, New Zealand.





After overcoming New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament, they defended strongly to beat a determined USA side 2-1.



USA goal scorer Amanda Dinunzio (State College, Pa.) was philosophical in defeat. She said “We tried to play simple hockey in the second half. We were looking to find open pockets and I believe we did improve some aspects of our play but the Japanese defense was strong and well organized.”



Japan opened the scoring in just the fourth minute when Motomi Kawamura found the back of the net.



It took the USA until the 20th minute to find the net when Dinunzio finished off from a penalty corner.



However, just four minutes later, Japan was back in front when Kawamura had a shot blocked but Mami Karino was on hand to push the ball into the net.



The second spell belonged to the USA as they pushed forward looking for the equalizer but they struggled to create clear cut shooting chances.



As the match wound down, Japan was content to play the long ball out of defense which gave them time to set their own defense and wait for the USA to come at them.



The USA’s best chance of equalizing came in the 57th minute when Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.) saw her shot go just wide to the right of the Japan net.



Japan takes maximum points from their two matches while the USA has a draw and a loss.



The USWNT will be back on the pitch Monday, April 3 to take on New Zealand at 6:00 p.m. local time (2 a.m. EST). The top two teams after round robin play will compete for the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup on Sunday, April 9 (NZ time).



Half time score: Japan 2 USA 1



Final score: Japan 2 USA 1

Japan: (Motomi Kawamura, Mami Karino)

USA: (Amanda Dinunzio)



Ross Holden

Media Manager

Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey www.hockeyfestival.nz



Article Courtesy of The Hawke's Bay Cup



USFHA media release