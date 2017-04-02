1 all with the USA



Holly MacNeil







(Hastings, New Zealand) - Official Hockey Australia match report from the Hockeyroos' competition at the Hawkes Bay Cup.





The Hockeyroos have taken on trans-Tasman arch rivals the New Zealand Black Sticks today at the Hawkes Bay Cup in Hastings, New Zealand. After leading for the majority of the game, the Hockeyroos conceded a goal to the Black Sticks in the 59th minute of play, resulting in another 1 all draw for the Australians.



The Roos were off to a great start, with Laura Barden scoring a cracker of a field goal from the right-hand side of the circle in the ninth minute of play to give Australia the advantage.



For the next two quarters, it was an even paced game between the Hockeyroos and the Blacks Sticks, with both teams on the defence and pressing hard.



It wasn’t until the 59th minute of play that the Black Sticks managed to level the score, with Samantha Harrison scoring a field goal after a long run and deflection from Olivia Merry, leaving the Hockeyroos with their second draw of the competition.



Barden said: “It’s heart wrenching to lead a match for so long only to concede the equalising goal with less than two minutes on the clock. We were probably guilty of playing a little bit of run and gun in the second half rather than consolidating on our one goal lead.”



The Hockeyroos next play New Zealand on Monday, April 3 at 2pm AEDT / 12pm AWST. Keep up to date with the score by following @Hockeyroos on Twitter.



HOCKEYROOS 1 (1)

Laura Barden 9 (FG)



BLACK STICKS 1 (0)

Samantha Harrison 59 (FG)



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Monday 3 April: AUS v JPN 4pm NZST / 2pm AEST / 12pm AWST

Tuesday 4 April: AUS v USA 4pm NZST / 2pm AEST / 12pm AWST

Thursday 6 April: AUS v NZL 5.30pm NZST / 3.30pm AEST / 1.30pm AWST

Saturday 8 April: AUS v JPN 3pm NZST / 1pm AEST / 11am AWST

Sunday 9: Finals



Hockeyroos team v NZL

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 23/5

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC) 2/0

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 113/10

Kirstin Dwyer (Mackay, QLD) 122/2

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD) 8/2

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 11/0

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 41/4

Gabi Nance (Kingscliff, NSW) *Plays for SA 50/3

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 165/65

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 14/0

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC) 85/0

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW) 58/7



Used Substitute

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 6/0

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC) 2/0

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 129/3

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 8/2

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 191/37

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW) 6/0

Madi Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 5/1



Hockey Australia media release