Marcano fires Calypso Stickmen to fifth spot playoff

Published on Sunday, 02 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 7
Nigel Simon

Teenager Teague Marcano stole the spotlight with all three goals as host T&T outplayed Barbados 3-1 to reach the fifth-place playoff against Switzerland in the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two Qualifiers quarterfinal at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, yesterday.



Today, T&T and Switzerland will clash from 3.30 pm with the “Calypso Stickmen” hoping to repeat their 6-2 round-robin Pool B win from last Sunday.

Following Saturday’s heart-breaking 3-penalty-stroke shoot-out loss to USA in their quarterfinal, after letting a 2-0 lead slip in regulation time for a 2-2 draw, all eyes were on the Glen “Fido” Francis-coached T&T squad to see how they would respond.

It took captain Darren Cowie and his team-mates a while to settle on the hot and humid afternoon, but with England-based veteran, 39-year-old Kwandwane Browne orchestrating things the “Claypso Stickmen” gradually got into stride.

However, T&T had to wait until five minutes into the second 15-minute quarter before getting on the score sheet when Marcano, the younger brother of England-based team-mate Tariq Marcano and son of former national hockey standout Lisa Hernandez, and Albert “Bubber” Marcano fired the locals ahead with a reverse snap shot.

T&T continued to dominate the flow of the contest but was unable to capitalise on its many short corner chances and both teams went into the half with the score still 1-0.

At the start of the third period, T&T again created few chances that went astray while the Barbadians, hammered 5-0 by Japan in their quarterfinal, also pressed forward in the search off an equalizer but without luck.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Marcano doubled T&T’s lead with another field goal.

T&T looked to be coasting to the 2-0 win, but on a counter-attack after another missed chance by T&T, Barbados scored through Akeem Rudder in 59th minute to set up an interesting final minute of play.

However, from the restart, T&T surged forward and won a short-corner,and after the Bajans failed to clear the danger in the semi-circle, the nippy 16-year-old Marcano, of Fatima College was on spot to complete his first ever senior national team hat-trick and set up a battle with the Swiss today.

Earlier in the first fifth to eight semifinals, Switzerland used goals from four different players to defeat Chile 4-2, its first win in five matches.

RESULTS

Yesterday’s Fifth - Eighth semifinals results

Switzerland 4 (Jonathan Appel 5th, Marti Greder 30th, Jan Hodle 34th, Sebastien Schneider 52nd)vs Chile 2 (Carlos Lagos 10th, Pablo Purcell 18th)
T&T 3 (Teague Marcano 20th, 42nd, 59th) vs Barbados 1 (Akeem Rudder 59th)

Today’s matches

Seventh place playoff: Barbados vs Chile, 1.15 pm
Fifth place playoff: Switzerland vs T&T, 3.30 pm
Third place playoff: Canada/Russia loser vs Japan/USA loser, 5.45 pm
Final: Canada/Russia winner vs Japan/USA winner, 8 pm

The Trinidad Guardian

