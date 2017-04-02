But women’s hockey squad hammered 9-1 in Vancouver



By Mark Pouchet



Teague Marcano powered the national men’s hockey team to a 3-1 FIH Men’s World League Round 2 5th/8th playoff victory over Barbados yesterday with a hat-trick, ensuring the local squad would be playing for fifth spot in the tournament against Switzerland today.





Their women counterparts didn’t have the same success when they were walloped 9-1 by Chile on the opening day of the FIH Women’s World League Round 2 competition in West Vancouver yesterday, and will be seeking their first victory when they challenge Mexico today from 5:15 p.m.



But back at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua, the Darren Cowie-captained men’s team rebounded from what coach Glen “Fido” Francis described as a “devastating” defeat in a 3-2 penalty shootout in their quarterfinal against the USA Thursday, posting a very commanding win over their opponents Barbados in what has come to be known as the Caribbean Derby.



It was a dominating performance by Francis’s men, reflected by their lop-sided advantage with the penalty corners (PC). Team TTO’s nine to Barbados’ one. They also hogged possession significantly over the men from “Bim”.



But ironically, Team TTO never took advantage of one of those nine PCs to alter the scoreboard, a situation Francis would have rued after asking them to be more clinical following the USA match when they created more scoring opportunities.

Instead, the 20-year-old Marcano, one of ten national u-21 men hockey players to be promoted to the senior team this year, took care of the T&T scoring from the field.



It was the local squad’s incursions into the Barbados circle that proved more potent and more difficult to handle for the Barbadian custodian, Andre Boyce.

After a goalless first period Marcano benefitted from an increase in the team’s work rate as Francis screamed for them to “Keep working, guys!” from the sidelines.



An attack down the sidelines found Aidan De Gannes open down the right; he crossed to Marcano in the “Bajan” circle and the lanky forward/midfielder dribbled to the backline, then away from it, before striking a reverse shot from an acute angle into the net in the 20th minute.



It was good enough for a half-time 1-0 lead.



When the game resumed, Cowie and company maintained that higher tempo and after five minutes of sustained attacks around the Barbados “D”, Marcano pounced to deflect a Daniel Byer drive goalward past Boyce in the 42nd.



Team TTO may have suffered flashbacks when Akeem Rudder combined with teammate Justin Catlin to pull one back for Barbados in the penultimate minute, in a two-on-one counter-attack after a defensive breakdown.



But Marcano assuredly restored the two goal advantage in the final minute of the game, tapping home from close range after a Shaquille Daniel shot rebounded off the upright.



They face Switzerland in the 5th/6th playoff today from 3:30 p.m.



Trinidad & Tobago Express