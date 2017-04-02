Japan Finds Backboard Twice, USA Now Looks To Grab Third Place Finish







TACARIGUA, Trinidad & Tobago – The U.S. Men’s National Team Hockey took to their pitch positions for FIH Hockey World League Round 2 Semifinals against a tough opponent 13 spots ahead of them in world standings. Despite holding Japan, Hero FIH World Ranked 16th, scoreless in the first half, Team USA fell 0-2 to their competitor.





As both international squads settled into the pace of the match, short sparks of attacking intent were present in the opening 15 minutes of play, with most of the action unfolding between the 25 yard lines. Japan was able to launch its first shot on target in the 8th minute, but USA goalkeeper Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.) dismissed the blow aimed at mid-goal with a solid glove save.



Trailing into the other end, from outside the attack circle, Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.) sent a sweep into the offensive circle but the ball flew just right of the goal post without a result. Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) regained possession to sprint in front of the goal mouth but his aerial drive bashed the left post.



Japan attempted to tap into the width of the field in an effort to create passing channels between USA’s midfield. However, a composed USMNT was able move as a unit methodically to cutoff passes that were intended to gain significant ground.



Forward efforts were generated by Team USA, including Paul Singh’s (Simi Valley, Calif.) crossed ball from USA’s baseline to the stroke mark without a finishing touch. Neither teams’ efforts were enough to generate a goal in the first half.



In the 38th, Japan was able to trail into the attacking end to sweep a ball over the goal line changing the score to USA 0, Japan 1. Maintaining momentum, Japan charged into the circle on a breakaway opportunity. The Japan striker flew solo with the ball until Mohan Gandhi’s (Ventura, Calif.) quick recovery defense forced the threat into Karess’ pads to deny a shot.



In the 43rd minute, Japan found a USA foot inside their attack circle to secure the first corner of the match. A second corner was rewarded off of a dangerous play without a scoreboard conversion. Fighting hard in the defensive end, a dangerous ball slipped around Karess but a well-positioned Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) utilized a stick save followed by an aerial outlet to clear out the advance. Shortly after, USA defender Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.) ruined another scoring opportunity with a strong defensive save at the goal line.



In the 58th minute of play, USA replaces goalkeeper Karess with Gandhi in the kicking back role.



Capitalizing on the lack of a suited goaltender, Japan’s Kaito Tanaka cranked a low shot from the right base line to create a final score of USA 0, Japan 2.



The USMNT will compete again Sunday, April 2 against Russia at 5:45 p.m. EST to contend for a third place finish.



USFHA media release