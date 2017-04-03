KARACHI: As many as 18 hockey players and two officials have been hired by the Fauji Foundation, ‘The News’ has learnt.





It has also learnt that 20 players and one official have been recruited by ZTBL.



The national game is getting strength and prominence once again due to hectic efforts of PHF.



A number of departmental hockey teams have been revived and dozens of hockey players are getting jobs.



PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, when contacted said that since he took charge as president, he had focused on making hockey a viable career option for youngsters.



He said that various domestic hockey teams had been revived and around 100 players who have been part of national and junior teams’ training camps have been provided jobs in departments.



“Now the issue of unemployment of the national level players, both senior and junior, has been resolved. The players should not worry that there are no jobs for hockey players in the country,” he said.



The PHF president said that Fauji Foundation and ZTBL had hired the services of senior and junior players from national training camps.



He said that PHF was also talking to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and OGDCL to develop their hockey teams and participate in domestic tournaments.



He said that the talented players emerging at the national level in the next couple of years would also be appointed in different departments. “Those who perform well in domestic hockey and are called to Pakistan’s national hockey training camp of any outfit, senior or junior, will not remain jobless,” he said.



The PHF president expressed satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan senior team in New Zealand and Australia.



The Green-shirts defeated New Zealand 2-1 in their five-test series.



He said that that there was no comparison between current Pakistan team, which is ranked 14th, and Australia, the top ranked side. “But the Green-shirts’ performance gradually improved in each match in Australia and it could be much better if they avoided some mistakes,” he added.



He mentioned that in the last two matches against the Aussies, the Green-shirts played much better than the previous two matches. “Especially in the last match they scored three goals and took lead against them twice and leveled the score once, which shows they are improving,” he said.



He also applauded the performance of Pakistan against New Zealand who are ranked eighth in world hockey.



Khokhar mentioned that Pakistan team was playing international hockey after a big gap and a number of junior players had been included in the senior team.



“They were playing against such tough opponents for the first time and that too at their own backyard. So they played satisfactorily,” the PHF president said.



“Our target is qualifying for the World Cup. The qualifying rounds are to be held in June in London. In New Zealand and Australia our players got much-needed experience, which will help them in the qualifying rounds,” he said.



He said that PHF was trying to organise series against Ireland and England before the qualifying rounds.



The News International