KUALA LUMPUR: Olak Nurinsafi failed to fulfil their wish of a winning start in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





Playing in Division One, Olak were held to a 2-2 draw by SMKD Bentara Luar at the Batu Pahat Hockey Turf yesterday.



Under the new rules introduced this season, there’s a penalty shootout if a match ends in a draw. The winners of the shootout get an extra point.



And Olak only secured a point as they lost 3-2 in the shootout.



In regulation play, Klang-based Olak took the lead in the 22nd minute when Nur Najibrullah Ramle converted a penalty corner.



But Johor-based Bentara Luar capitalised on a defensive slip by Olak to equalise in the 32nd minute with Muhd Fahmi Allysa Zainuddin firing home a penalty corner.



It was late in the match that both teams again found the net.



Olak regained the lead in the 50th minute when Adam Hafiz Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi converted a penalty corner.



But in the 58th minute, Bentara Luar made it 2-2 with a field goal from Jayson @ M. Shahlan Zainal.



Olak Nurinsafi team manager Joseph De Silva, however, was happy to leave Batu Pahat with one point.



“The opening match is always difficult. We’re happy to get off with a point in an away opening match.



“The players will learn from this experience and I am sure they will improve as the league progresses,” said Joseph.



For Bentara Luar, the extra point from the shootout was a bonus.



Said team manager Shahbuddin Royani: “We have a young team so earning two points is a good result for us. But we need to improve our penalty corner execution. We had 11 but only scored one.”



The Star of Malaysia