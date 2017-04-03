By Jugjet Singh\



JOHOR Juniors came back twice in regulation time to beat Olak-NurInsafi in a shoot-out in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League yesterday.





Olak-NurInsafi took the lead, and then were leading 2-1, but Johor Juniors failed to be broken and equalised before winning the shoot-out 3-2.



Johor Juniors received two points while Olak-NurInsafi one point.



Johor got their goals off Shafiq Hassan (32nd) and Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin (58th) while the Olak-NurInsafi goals were scored by Nur Najibrullah Ramle (22nd) and Adam Hafiz Hrsikesa (50th).



"Nothing went right in our season opening JHL match, we took the lead twice but fumbled and it was a nightmarish shoot-out," said Olak-NurInsafi team manager Joseph de Silva.



Johor team manager Shahbuddin Royani said: "We need to improve in our penalty corners as we had 11 in the match but failed to make them count.



"But considering the fact that I had players as young as 15-years-old in the team, the two points is a good result to start our campaign as my boys showed fighting spirit to come back from being a goal down twice in the match."



It was the only Division One match yesterday.



RESULTS: Division One -- Johor Juniors 2 Olak-NurInsafi 2 (Johor won shoot-out 3-2).



Division Two: Group B -- MISCF-UFL 1 Terengganu Juniors 2, MSSWPKL 3 MCKK 3 (MCKK win shoot-out 2-0); Group C: Young Hurricanes 1 TBSS Tampin 3, SSTMI Juniors 4 MBMB Warriors 2.



GIRLS' Group A: USM Juniors 1 Sabah Sports School 5.



