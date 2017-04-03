By Elizabeth Mburugu





Former champions finally regain footing in KHU men’s premier league battle





Nairobi Sikh Union defeated United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 5-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park.



Sikh Union bounced back from their low start of the season after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to champions Strathmore University Gladiators.



The victory was a relief to the 2012 champions, who have been struggling to regain their footing since losing their crown to Kenya Police in 2013.



After failing to defend their crown four years ago, Sikh Union have performed dismally hitting their lowest last season as they finished three places above relegation in the 15-team league.



Former Police and Chase Sailors midfielder Francis Esikuri led Sikh Union’s onslaught ensuring his side controlled proceedings as they enjoyed an enviable ball possession. Esikuri was on target twice, while Nelson Shide, international Davis Wanangwe and Amit Rajput scored one goal each.



Sikh Union dominated the match from the onset, but their attempts to break the students’ defence were met with stiff resistance. Yearning to record their first win, the former champions surged on and their efforts paid off in the 20th minute when Esikuri beat USIU-A goalkeeper Emmanuel Atsasa. The students tightened their defence, keeping Sikh Union’s frequent attacks at bay. On resumption, Shide added the second in the 40th minute, as the students struggled to keep up with Sikh



Three quick goals from Esikuri, Wanangwe and Rajput in the 60th, 62nd and 68th minutes gave Sikh Union a well deserved victory.



USIU-A coach Tom Olal said that poor teamwork was their major undoing. “We started well, but lost it at some point in the game. Teamwork was non-existent.”



In another league match, Technical University of Kenya lost 4-0 to Greensharks.



