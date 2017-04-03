By BRIAN YONGA





Clayson Luvanda (left) of Strathmore University Gladiators and Allan Odongo of Parklands in action during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 2, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |



Champions Strathmore University Gladiators were on Sunday left frustrated after 0-0 draw against Parklands in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





The students failed to break down Parklands’ well-organised defence in a game of few chances, missing the chance to reclaim top spot in the league standings.



It was the champions’ second successive draw after last weekend’s 1-1 stalemate away to Western Jaguars in Kakamega. Gladiators coach Meshack Senge was left ruing the two dropped points.



“ We simply lacked creativity and a draw is fair result for us. They were very resolute in their defending, making it hard for our strikers to get any chances,” Senge said on Sunday.



It was Parklands’ first points of the season after they lost 3-2 to Jaguars in their opening match.



TITANS DREW WITH JKUAT



Earlier, Kenyatta University Titans and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) also played out a goalless draw in a women’s Premier League encounter at the same venue.



Titans will only have themselves to blame after missing a host of chances to win the match.



In men’s National League matches, Bay Club saw off Dedan Kimathi University 3-0 to leave Nairobi with three points. A hat-trick from Austine Omondi gave the Kisumu-based side the deserved win. Omondi opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a field goal past Kimathi goalkeeper Sean Wandia and he added to his tally in the 51st and 57th minutes.



Bay had lost 3-1 to Multimedia University on Saturday and the win got their campaign back on track



On Saturday, Sikh Union Nairobi recorded their first win of the season after an emphatic 5-0 win over USIU-A men’s team.



A brace from Francis Eshikuri set the 2012 champions on the path to victory. There were also goals for Nelson Shide, Davis Wanangwe and skipper Amit Rajput.



Sikh coach Inderjit Matharu was happy with the result. “It was our best performance of the season so far. The lads can take pride in the way they played. Hopefully we can build on this result to revive our campaign,” the legendary former player said.



Sikh had lost 2-0 to Gladiators in their opening match on March 15. Debutantes Technical University of Kenya (TUK) continue to find the going tough in the top-flight after they were hammered 4-0 by Greensharks.



It was the students’ third loss in as many games and the wait continues for their maiden win.



The youthful Green Sharks made their intentions clear in the fourth minute when Chris Muhkanju sounded the board with a neatly taken field goal.



Kevin Simiyu doubled their lead in the 26th minute when he was on hand to thump the ball past Kevin Ingati in the TUK goal.



The students were outplayed in this match and went further behind when dependable goal poacher Daniel Obuyasi got his name on the score sheet.



Obuyasi found space in the circle to shoot past Ingati. Samuel Mucheke put the match to bed when he was allowed time and space to shoot with two minutes to go.



Daily Nation