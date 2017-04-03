

Cammy Fraser Grange (white), Lee Morton Kelburne (yellow)



Grange and Grove Menzieshill both held on to pole position in their respective men`s and women`s first division in some style, with double figure victories over Watsonians and CALA in the process.





Despite only taking over top spot last weekend Grange show no sign of an early surrender with a ten goal win over Watsonians, the result leaves them a point ahead of 12-times champions Bromac Kelburne with only two games left.



The league leaders made their intentions clear in only three minutes when Irishman Frank Ryan opened the scoring with a direct penalty corner strike.



The goals then flowed in regular intervals through Duncan Riddell, a double by Joe Waterston, Callum Milne and Cammie Fraser from another set piece for a six goal lead at the break.



Grange continued to show no mercy, Fraser scored another two for his hat-trick, Milne got his second and Luke Cranney scored the other.



Kelburne kept up the pressure with a 4-2 win over second bottom Clydesdale at Titwood. Kelburne raced into an early two goal lead through Lee Morton and Nick Finlayson, but Alistair Richmond pulled one back for the home side.



The second half saw an exchange of goals, Ben Peterson put the Paisley side 3-1 ahead after good work by Lee Morton, but Clydesdale`s Danny Cain reduced the deficit to a single goal again at a penalty corner. The result was finally sealed in Kelburne`s favour when teenager Finn Halliday added a fourth with only a couple of minutes left.



A hat-trick by set piece expert Adam McKenzie gave Wildcats a 3-0 win over Uddingston, they now leapfrog the Lanarkshire side into a top four place.



A late strike by Ally Dougall continued Gordonians’ remarkable Houdini act to safety, the Aberdonians saw off Grove Menzieshill 1-0 and are now only a single point adrift of Clydesdale in the race to avoid automatic relegation.



Hillhead halted their losing sequence with a 3-2 win at Edinburgh University, they now move into sixth spot and out of the relegation play-off zone.







Grove Menzieshill continued their impressive unbeaten run in women`s National League 1 with a 13-1 win over bottom side CALA, and remain two points clear of champions Edinburgh University with a game in hand.



Sarah Jamieson emerged top scorer with five while former Scotland players Linda Clement and Ali Bell pitched in with a couple each.



Edinburgh University`s first visit of the weekend to Tayside proved profitable with a 6-3 victory over Dundee Wanderers. The contest seemed concluded by the interval with the students holding a healthy 4-1 lead but the score became an interesting 4-3, and might have been level had Vikki Bunce`s high shot not been palmed away by the Edinburgh goalkeeper.



However, the champions scored twice more in the closing minutes of the contest for a final 6-3 score line; Amy Brodie got two while there was one each for Louise Campbell, Zara Malseed, Ali Eadie and Ellie Hutcheson.



It might have been a different story if Wanderers had taken more of their chances, but their goals emanated from a brace by under-16 international Ruth Blaikie with Jess Ross getting the other.



A single strike by Lexi Sabatelli was sufficient to give Milne Craig Western a narrow win over Wildcats at Auchenhowie and Derek Forsyth`s charges remain in third spot.



Watsonians continued their recent good run of form with a 5-2 win at Hillhead and have overtaken Wanderers into fifth spot in the table.



Finally, Kelburne beat Erskine Stewart`s Melville 3-0 but the victory is not enough to see them out of the relegation play-off zone - they are five points behind Wanderers who have slipped to sixth place.



Scottish Hockey Union media release