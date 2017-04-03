



KHC Dragons stole a march toward the regular season title in the Belgian Audi Hockey League thanks to a 2-1 win over Racing Club de Bruxelles is a fore-runner for their EHL meeting in 12 days time.





Alexander Hendrickx’s fortuitous 29th minute corner put the Antwerp side in front; his drag-flick looked to be heading wide only for the line-man to redirect it into the goal.



Florent van Aubel doubled the lead from a Thomas Briels’ baseline assist with 15 minutes to go to put Dragons in great shape.

Tom Boon did get one back for Racing with ten minutes to go but Dragons held on for the victory.



"We were not up as Dragons on the day ," Racing’s Cedric Charlier told the Hockey Belgium website. “It was our first big game for weeks but we did not raise our level of play. In the EHL, it will be a fresh satrt. We know what we have to correct things to compete with the Antwerpers. We can draw many lessons from this defeat."



From Dragons, Jeffrey Thys was naturally satisfied at the end of his 13th success of the championship. "We put in a good collective performance.



“They did not have many opportunities and, on our side, we ran into a very good Jeremy Gucassoff [in goal]. We continue to grow and we will be ready to approach the different end-of-season games ahead whether in EHL or in the championship. "



In terms of the Belgian league, Dragons also got a bonus when the Waterloo Ducks lost 3-1 to Daring. It means the Antwerp side now have a four point lead at the top with three games still to play.



Fourth place Herakles also lost, 5-2 to Leuven, but they still remain comfortable in the playoff places as fifth placed Royal Leopold fell 2-1 to Braxgata.



Euro Hockey League media release