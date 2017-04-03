By Victoria White





Festival of Hockey games were able to go on as planned, which event director David Nancarrow credits with a fast response to a sudden water main burst. Photo / Duncan Brown



Despite a damp start, organisers say the annual Vantage Festival of Hockey is off to a good start, with more action on the way this week.





The festival was just two games into the Vantage Hawke's Bay Cup on Friday night when the first Black Sticks game was suspended seconds before half time due to a burst water main.



Water had gushed from the burst pipe at the southern end of the park, flooding areas including part of the pitch.



However thanks to a fast response, event director David Nancarrow said the incident did not halt Saturday's games, with the turf ready to play on at 8am.



"It just so happened that [the burst] happened on the first day of the event," Mr Nancarrow said.



"In a way if it had happened at 11pm we could have turned up and the whole place might have been flooded the following morning, so at least we were here, and we could deal with it."



Thanks to contractors who worked overnight to repair the pipe, Saturday featured "two good games and brilliant weather and atmosphere" at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.



The Australia's Hockeyroos drew with the Black Sticks, while Japan - who were the lowest ranked team - came away two from two by beating the USA in their second game.



Mr Nancarrow said so far the festival was going well, and he was proud of the way the flooding was handled.



"It's been dealt with in a really timely manner and the response was just overwhelmingly positive," he said. "From the [Hastings District Council], city care, fire brigade, volunteers, and spectators who all just got in and helped".



"It was unbelievable, a really, really positive thing to see. It was phenomenal."



The flooding occurred due to a split in the 7-year-old pipe, but the cause for this was still unknown.



It was believed the 150ml rain water main had split, with early theories that the pipe was "nicked" when telecommunications ducting was installed as the park was built.



As well as five more rounds of the Hawke's Bay Cup, this week features the Affiliates Tournament at Park Island, and the school Furnware Cup at the Unison Hockey Stadium.



Hawkes Bay Today