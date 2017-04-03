By Mark Pouchet



The Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s hockey team suffered their second huge defeat in as many days when they were hammered 6-0 by Mexico in their Pool B round-robin match in West Vancouver yesterday.





After a 9-1 walloping by Chile on the FIH Women’s World League Round 2 opening day when captain Patricia Wright-Alexis scored Team TTO’s lone goal, coach Brian Garcia’s women failed to get the ball over the Mexico goal-line.



The result represented the worst result between the two teams dating back to the FIH Women’s World League Round 1 tournament in Salamanca, Mexico, last September. Back then, Mexico defeated the TTO women’s team 3-0 and 4-1.

In Canada yesterday, though, Mexico’s Michel Navarro netted a brace in the 4th and 9th minute to set Wright-Alexis and crew back. In fact the five goals they scored in a 20 minute period ended the game as a contest.



That included a three-goal blitz in the second quarter including Eliana Cota’s 20th minute item and the double from Mariet Correa in the 23rd and 24th minutes. With a five-goal cushion, the Tricolor seemed to relax and only affected the scoreline again in the 51st minute through Arlette Estrada.



In the other game on the day. top-seed India edged Belarus 1-0 while Canada was set to oppose Chile after press time last night.



After a rest day today in the seven-team tournament, Team TTO’s prospects of earning a victory in pool play remain slim as they tackle the tournament’s second-seeded team, hosts Canada, from 7.15 p.m. tomorrow.



Tomorrow’s games

B-Mexico vs Chile, 3 p.m.

A-Uruguay vs Belarus, 5.15 p.m.

B-Canada vs Team TTO, 7.15 p.m.



Trinidad & Tobago Express