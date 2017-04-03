Mexico put stick on local hockey women
By Mark Pouchet
The Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s hockey team suffered their second huge defeat in as many days when they were hammered 6-0 by Mexico in their Pool B round-robin match in West Vancouver yesterday.
After a 9-1 walloping by Chile on the FIH Women’s World League Round 2 opening day when captain Patricia Wright-Alexis scored Team TTO’s lone goal, coach Brian Garcia’s women failed to get the ball over the Mexico goal-line.
The result represented the worst result between the two teams dating back to the FIH Women’s World League Round 1 tournament in Salamanca, Mexico, last September. Back then, Mexico defeated the TTO women’s team 3-0 and 4-1.
In Canada yesterday, though, Mexico’s Michel Navarro netted a brace in the 4th and 9th minute to set Wright-Alexis and crew back. In fact the five goals they scored in a 20 minute period ended the game as a contest.
That included a three-goal blitz in the second quarter including Eliana Cota’s 20th minute item and the double from Mariet Correa in the 23rd and 24th minutes. With a five-goal cushion, the Tricolor seemed to relax and only affected the scoreline again in the 51st minute through Arlette Estrada.
In the other game on the day. top-seed India edged Belarus 1-0 while Canada was set to oppose Chile after press time last night.
After a rest day today in the seven-team tournament, Team TTO’s prospects of earning a victory in pool play remain slim as they tackle the tournament’s second-seeded team, hosts Canada, from 7.15 p.m. tomorrow.
Tomorrow’s games
B-Mexico vs Chile, 3 p.m.
A-Uruguay vs Belarus, 5.15 p.m.
B-Canada vs Team TTO, 7.15 p.m.
