By Mark Pouchet





LEADING T&T SCORER: Teague Marcano.



Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s hockey team ended their FIH Men’s World League Round 2 campaign in fifth spot after they defeated Switzerland 4-3 in a heated and physical contest yesterday, the final day of the competition at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.





Sixteen-year-old Teague Marcano again left his mark on the local squad’s victory with a double while Australia-based Stefan Mouttet and Jordan Reynos notched the other goals for coach Glen “Fido” Francis’s team. That made Marcano Team TTO’s top scorer in the tournament with five goals.



In Pool B round-robin action, Team TTO had earned a 6-2 win over the Swiss for their first victory of the campaign. Yesterday’s scoreline betrayed the local stickmen’s dominance as they earned nine penalty corners (PC) compared to Switzerland’s one, the identical ratio Team TTO equated against Barbados on Saturday in the 5th-8th playoff.



Team TTO captain Darren Cowie and his charges also dominated possession and circle-penetrating play. Despite a first minute attack by the Swiss in the 5th-6th playoff, the game started off innocuously with both teams battling for possession in the middle of the park.



Cowie and his men first entry into the Switzerland circle came in the ninth minute when Reynos slipped a ball to Tariq Marcano before Marcano shot wide from the middle of the circle. The local stickmen earned their first two PCs one minute later which both went wasted despite two towers and two setters.



But after an intense sustained attack around the Swiss “D”, Reynos guided home a rebound from a Mouttet slap that was blocked but not cleared by Swiss custodian Jonas Verest.



In an attempt to gain parity before the conclusion of the first quarter, Switzerland pushed hard. But in the 15th minute, the visitors’ Nicholas Steffen had to be whisked off the field after collecting a shot from his teammate’s attempt at goal.



The Swiss would shake off that unlucky situation quickly when Marco Michel equalised in the 17th minute before nosing ahead in the 21st minute when Boris Stomps dispossessed TTO’s Keiron Emmanuel, as he was trying to usher the ball to safety, and slipped off a quick shot while falling past TTO goalkeeper Kwasi Emmanuel, for a 2-1 lead.



The game would take on a more physical tone starting from the 23rd minute when Lars Horvath earned the first of four green cards for the Swiss while they earned two yellows in the final quarter.



The local squad also earned a green card after Aidan De Gannes reacted to Oscar Luscher’s stick striking him (De Gannes) on the head while he was on the ground. But The Swiss maintained their 2-1 advantage into the half.



Team TTO dominated earning three more PCs and wasting them, but would prevail with Marcano’s (Teague) first goal after Mickell Pierre dribbled down the right line and squared for him to tap home in the 43rd minute.



Cowie and company retook the lead when they finally made one of their PCS count, Mouttet sweeping hard and low to the right after a Kwandwane Browne fake from a Marcano (Teague) insert, for a 3-2 advantage.



Marcano would double up in the 51st, benefitting from a Browne rebound on TTO’s eighth PC to finalise the scoring. Browne had a shot saved off the line before Florian Feller notched one back for the Swiss in the 58th. But despite Switzerland’s rough play, which included a few more shoves, Francis’s charges were more than in command of this match.



Yesteday’s results:

7th/8th-Chile 0 vs Barbados 0 (Chile won 3-1 in penalty shootout)

5th/6th-Team TTO 4 (Jordan Reynos 10’, Teague Marcano 43’& 51’, Stefan Mouttet 45’) vs Switzerland 3 (Marco Michel 16’, Boris Stomps 21’, Florian Feller 58’)

Third-place playoff- Russia 2 (Nikolay Yankun 34th, Andrey Kuraev 51st) USA 2 (Pat Harris 45th, Tyler Sundeen 47th)(USA win 2-1 in penalty shootout)



Trinidad & Tobago Express