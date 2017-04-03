Karess’ Standout Performance in Goal Gains Event Recognition







TACARIGUA, Trinidad & Tobago – Although the U.S. Men’s National Team had previously contended on the National Hockey Centre pitch in Trinidad and Tobago, logging a total of 300 minutes, today the squad walked onto new turf. In a historic result at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) competition level, the young Team USA roster earned a medal contention match, their first opportunity playing as a squad under new leadership. With classic American grit, USA hustled all over the pitch to tie Russia in regulation time with a score of 2-2. Entering its third round of shootouts at Hockey World League Round 2, USA rose above Russia with a score of 2-1.





On the final day of competition, USA’s sixth game, USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese’s starting lineup upheld a consistent fight against 22nd FIH Hero World ranked Russia. With both teams vying for World League hardware, the USA’s forward line held its ground against Russia’s initial man-to-man marking. Charging past the attacking 25-yard line, Tyler Sundeen’s (Simi Valley, Calif.) backhanded pass from outside the circle sped past the left post, forcing Russia’s defense to continually keep alert. On the opposite end of the pitch in the 9th minute of play, a mishandled reception by USA's Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.) led to a corner, but Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.) came up big with a save at the left post.



A quick session of possession passing around the circle led to Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) to force a stick foul in USA's attacking end to win the red, white & blue its first corner in the 14th minute of play. The hard drive didn’t convert on the scoreboard. Generating forward movement again, back-to-back corners were awarded to Team USA in the 19th minute but Will Holt's (Camarillo, Calif.) flick was denied by a ready Russia defender's stick.



At the 34th minute mark, despite Karess' efforts to defend the goal, the umpire rewarded Russia with a penalty corner stating the play was intentionally pushed over the end line. Nikolay Yankun’s quick, direct hit from the top of the circle gave Russia a one-goal lead. Action trailed down to the USA’s defense where, without hesitation, USA midfielder Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.) entered the line of an incoming Russia shot to goal. Gandhi dropped the aerial strike at mid-waist to regain possession.



In the 45th minute Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) sprinted into the attacking end to locate an opponent’s foot earning USA a corner. From the penalty corner, Holt faked out the approaching Russia fly by slipping the ball to Harris who connected with the backboard to equalize the score.



A minute later, the ball flew down to USA’s backfield. A shot got stuck in Karess’ pads, giving Russia a stroke opportunity. The hit aimed at the left of the goal cage was easily blocked by Karess. The end line to end line play persisted. In the 47th minute, Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.) crushed a passed to Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) who deflected the ball to Sundeen at the left post to knock the ball into the goal for a new score of USA 2, Russia 1.



Team USA’s lead was short lived as Russia’s successful give-and-go passing combination in front of the goal mouth found Andrey Kuraev to direct the ball into the mesh. The final score of regulation time displayed an even match of USA 2, RUS 2. The international squads entered a shootout competition to break the tie and crown a bronze medal winner.



Llfat Zamalutdinov was able to lift the ball over a sprawled out Karess. But Team USA’s goalkeeper remained a solid wall against Russia’s other attempts. Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.) dodged around the Russia goalkeeper to find a hole into the cage. Sundeen’s strong ball control earned a stroke during his shootout opportunity. Holt took the stroke for the USA to give the red, white and blue the edge over Russia as well as the bronze medal.



Another special note, for Karess’ stellar defense, saving 12 out of the 15 shootout chances that he was confronted with during the event, he was awarded the prestigious title of Goalkeeper of the Event.



The next time Team USA enters competition will be on home turf in the United States during August’s Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa.



USFHA media release