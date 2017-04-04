

Grange U16 boys winners



Grange boys and Clydesdale Western U16 girls were the winners of the U16 Club Cup 2017. Grange defeated Western Wildcats 2-0 in the boys final and Clydesdale Western ran out 2-1 winners against Inverleith.





Inverleith 0-2 Fjordhus Reivers



The U16 girls’ Club Cup got off to a goal scoring start with Fjordhus Reiver striking two against Inverleith. The opening goal of the match came in seven minutes through a field goal, giving Fjordhus Reivers an early lead. This lead was doubled on 12 minutes when Holly Shepherd finished off a goal from open play to make it 2-0.



Clydesdale Western 1-0 Watsonians



Clydesdale Western got their U16 girls’ Club Cup off to a great start with a 1-0 win over Watsonians. The game’s only goal came on 27 minutes when Georgia Schmolke struck through a field goal.



Inverleith 3-0 Hillhead



It was Inverleith who claimed the win against Hillhead in the U16 boys’ competition. Inverleith took the lead on 13 minutes, Livio Belotti scored from open play to make it 1-0. On 19 minutes it was 2-0 when Jake Inglis struck, again from open play. The third came from Belotti to make a final score of 3-0.



CALA Reivers 3-1 Clydesdale



CALA Reivers were victorious against Clydesdale in the boys’ tournament. Steve McKenzie gave Clydesdale the lead in the seventh minute of the match when he struck from a penalty corner to make it 1-0. Charlie Jack equalised for CALA on 13 minutes before striking again four minutes later to make it 2-1 to CALA. Jack bagged his hat-trick on 29 minutes when he struck to make it 3-1.



GHK 0-0 Fjordhus Reivers



In the girls’ U16 Club Cup GHK and Fjordhus Reivers played out a competitive and entertaining match that ended goalless.



CALA 0-1 Watsonians



Watsonians struck early to claim victory over CALA in the girls’ competition. The only goal of the game came when Sophie McGlynn struck in the second minute to give Watsonians a 1-0 lead, which was how the game finished.



Inverleith 0-1 CALA Reivers



A close encounter in the boys’ competition saw CALA Reivers win over Inverleith. Lucas Grubb was the only scorer when he struck from a penalty corner to make it 1-0 for CALA to claim victory.





U16 Club Cup boys



Hillhead 1-3 Watsonians



In the boys’ cup it was Watsonians who triumphed over Hillhead. Watsonians took the lead in the 11th minute when Euan Burgess scored from a penalty corner to make it 1-0. It was 2-0 just two minutes later with Ted Porter providing the finish from open play to double the lead. Ricky Tandon added his name to the score sheet on 25 minutes to make it 3-0, before Euan Menzies pulled one back for Hillhead for a final score of 3-1.



Clydesdale Western 2-0 Fjordhus Reivers



A 2-0 win for Clydesdale Western saw them take the spoils over Fjordhus Reivers in the girls’ cup. Annabel Ballantyne opened the scoring when she struck on the seventh minute to give Clydesdale Western the lead. Bronwyn Shields made it 2-0 with a penalty stroke on 13 minutes to seal the win for her side.



Inverleith 0-2 CALA



CALA defeated Inverleith 2-0 in the girls’ tournament in a great game. It was CALA who opened the scoring Ellie Rutherford struck on 12 minutes to give her side the lead. Abbie Grant made it 2-0 with a penalty stroke on 29 minutes to claim victory for CALA.





U16 Club Cup girls



GHK 0-2 Watsonians



Watsonians claimed victory against GHK in an enthralling girls’ cup encounter. Two goals in a minute gave Watsonians the win against GHK. Georgia Jones scored on 15 minutes from open play before Sophie McGlynn doubled their advantage a minute later.



Clydesdale 1-2 Watsonians



Watsonians claimed a 2-1 victory over Clydesdale in the boy’s cup. The opening goal came in the 11th minute through a Conall Milligan strike from a penalty corner. Clydesdale equalised on 19 minutes when Steven McKenzie struck to make it 1-1. The winner came in the 24th minute and it was Alexander Raez who finished to give Watsonians a 2-1 win.



Grove Menzieshill 0-2 Grange



The boys’ semi-final saw Grange claim victory with an excellent 2-0 victory over Grove Menzieshill. Alex Riddle scored the opening goal in the tenth minute of the match to give Grange the lead. Robbie Croll doubled their advantage in the seventeenth minute to seal the win for Grange.



Western Wildcats 3-0 Perthshire



Western Wildcats beat Perthshire 3-0 to play Grange in the U16 Boys Club Cup final. Fraser Moran opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the match from a penalty corner to make it 1-0. The second goal was struck by Ewan Cowan in the 23rd minute, before the scoring was completed by Cameron Moran for a solid 3-0 victory.



CALA 1-0 GHK



CALA claimed victory over GHK in the third-place playoff. The only goal of the game was struck in the eleventh minute and it was Katie Martin who provided the finish to make it 1-0.



Perthshire 4-1 Grove Menzieshill



Perthshire defeated Grove Menzieshill to claim third spot in the boys’ cup. Perthshire took the lead in the tenth minute when Alex Wilson scored to make it 1-0. Five minutes later it was 2-0 when Wilson who scored again from open play. Ross Fleming made it 3-0 in the 24th minute for Perthshire before Grove Menzieshill pulled one back through Samuel Knight. John Stephen bagged the fourth of the match when he made it 4-1 in the 28th minute to give Perthshire an excellent win.





Clydesdale U16 girls winners



Inverleith 1-2 Clydesdale Western



Clydesdale Western won the girls’ U16 cup with a dramatic late goal. Inverleith struck first when Katie Swanson opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Four minutes later and Clydesdale levelled the scores when Georgia Schmolke struck from open play. The dramatic late winner came in the 29th minute when Bronwyn Shields finished from a penalty corner to make it 2-1.



Grange 2-0 Western Wildcats



Grange won the U16 boys’ Club Cup final with an excellent 2-0 win over Western Wildcats. Both goals came in the first five minutes of the match – Alex Riddle opened the scoring when he finished off a penalty corner to make it 1-0. A minute later and Jamie Rintoul scored to make it 2-0.



Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release