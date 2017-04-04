



Edinburgh University are back at the top of the women`s National League 1 after a 4-1 victory at previously undefeated Grove Menzieshill. The students are now a point ahead of the Taysiders, but the latter still have a game in hand.





It looked rather unpromising for Edinburgh when Sarah Jamieson gave the home side a goal lead at the interval.



But it was a different story after the break, Sarah Robertson started the Edinburgh comeback with a fierce reverse stick rocket into the roof of the net.



Edinburgh were soon in the lead, Louise Campbell danced her way along the bye-line without a Grove Menzieshill tackle going in and somehow she managed to slot the ball into the net.



There was now only going to be one winner when the students went into a 3-1 lead, a penalty corner double switch fell to Sam Judge, the player/coach`s shot was touched in by Amy Brodie.



With five minutes left Campbell made her way up the right wing and her resulting cross was touched in by Zara Malseed for Edinburgh`s fourth.



Milne Craig Western are now well established in third place with a 3-0 away win at Erskine Stewart`s Melville, Jen Eadie scored twice while Heather Lang got the other.



Dundee Wanderers leapfrogged Watsonians into fifth place with a convincing 6-1 win over the Edinburgh side.



The Taysiders led 2-0 at the interval, the goals came from Amy Snelle and Rachel Osborne. Wanderers consolidated their victory with further strikes by Becky Ward, Charlotte Watson, Jessica Ross and finally Emily Dark.



In the men`s catch-up fixture Uddingston failed to return to the top four after going down 4-3 at home to Grove Menzieshill. Paul Martin scored twice for the Taysiders, the other goals came from Aidan McQuade and Gavin Tomlinson. Uddingston`s replies all came from Steven Percy, a penalty corner in the first half and two from the spot after the interval.



Scottish Hockey Union media release