



Real Club de Polo formally confirmed their place in the Spanish Honor Division’s playoff places and moved within one win of the regular season title with a 4-0 win over CD Terrassa last Sunday.





A 25th minute penalty corner from Pedro Ibarra set them on their way before Lucas Vila extended the lead with a penalty stroke just before half-time. Further goals from Manu Bordas and Alex Reyné completed the win and puts Polo eight points clear of Egara and nine beyond Club de Campo and Atletic Terrassa.



In the derby, Egara and Atletic drew 2-2. Marc Salles gave Atletic the lead in the 25th minute before Edu Arbos equalised. Roc Oliva and Xavier Aguilar exchanged goals in the fourth quarter to end the game level.



Club de Campo moved up to third as a result thanks to a 1-0 win over Junior FC, a result that all but ruled the vanquished side from the playoff chase.



Goalkeepers Álvaro Negrete and Cesc Mata both shone but Campo prevailed courtesy of a single goal from Belgian man Jerome Saeys.



Next week, Egara complete their EHL build-up with a tough away trip to face Campo in Madrid. Polo go to RS Tenis where a win will see them add a second trophy to their cabinet for this season while Atletic Terrassa go to SPV Complutense.



Euro Hockey League media release