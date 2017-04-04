



HC Bloemendaal and AH&BC Amsterdam continue to lead the way in the Dutch Hoofdklasse thanks to high scoring wins over Almere and Hurley, respectively.





For Amsterdam, their game produced a series of beautiful goals with Sander ’t Hart getting the first of him. His side, however, did have three players shown yellow cards in the first half but still managed to build a 3-1 lead with Justin Reid-Ross scoring a couple of goals, countering one from Stijn Jolie.



Billy Bakker’s outstanding speed and powerful shot made it 4-1. Jolie got another back before Mirco Pruyser fired home another brilliant goal for 5-2. Christian Stroboer again kept Hurley interested but late goals from Bakker and Reid-Ross stretched out a 7-3 win.



They remain three points behind Bloemendaal who were 5-2 winners over Almere with Florian Fuchs adding another couple of goals to his total.



Rotterdam strengthened their hold on third place with a composed 2-0 win at Tilburg. Sjoerd Gerretsen’s sharp reactions and a close range finish from Sebas Molkenboer in the 26th minute made sure of the points in a lively affair.



HC Oranje-Rood drew 2-2 with HGC. They took the lead twice with Bob de Voogd and Mink van der Weerden countering a Dick Mohlmann goal. Van der Weerden, though, saw three shots of his saved off the line and it kept HGC in the running before drawing level through Steijn van Heijningen’s goal in the 60th minute.



It allowed SV Kampong to close the gap to the playoff places with their 4-1 win over Pinoke. They are still in fifth but are one point off fourth with four rounds of games to go.



Euro Hockey League media release