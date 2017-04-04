Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Faizal and Haziq cheer for national hockey team

Published on Tuesday, 04 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 47
View Comments

by S. Ramaguru

KUALA LUMPUR: Striker Faizal Saari and Haziq Mohamed Shamsul’s return to training has brought the smiles back to the Malaysian hockey team preparing for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 29-May 6.



The duo suffered hamstring injuries and were forced to skip last month’s World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Malaysia won the tournament to qualify for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in June.

Three other players – S. Kumar, Mohamed Firhan Azhaari and Baljit Singh – are also back in training. The trio also did not go to Dhaka.

Kumar and Firhan cited personal reasons for skipping the tournament. Kumar’s wife was expecting while Firhan just got married.

“Now, we have all the 23 players in training for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. But the main focus for the team is the World Hockey League Semi-Finals,” said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) chief executive officer K. Logan Raj.

Besides Malaysia, the other teams competing in Ipoh are Australia, England, New Zealand, India and Japan.

Like Malaysia, the other teams are also preparing for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.

Japan were the latest team to qualify when they won the World League Round Two in Trinidad and Tobago. They defeated Canada 3-1 in Sunday’s final.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.