by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Striker Faizal Saari and Haziq Mohamed Shamsul’s return to training has brought the smiles back to the Malaysian hockey team preparing for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 29-May 6.





The duo suffered hamstring injuries and were forced to skip last month’s World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Malaysia won the tournament to qualify for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in June.



Three other players – S. Kumar, Mohamed Firhan Azhaari and Baljit Singh – are also back in training. The trio also did not go to Dhaka.



Kumar and Firhan cited personal reasons for skipping the tournament. Kumar’s wife was expecting while Firhan just got married.



“Now, we have all the 23 players in training for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. But the main focus for the team is the World Hockey League Semi-Finals,” said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) chief executive officer K. Logan Raj.



Besides Malaysia, the other teams competing in Ipoh are Australia, England, New Zealand, India and Japan.



Like Malaysia, the other teams are also preparing for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



Japan were the latest team to qualify when they won the World League Round Two in Trinidad and Tobago. They defeated Canada 3-1 in Sunday’s final.



The Star of Malaysia