Game 3 of Hawkes Bay Cup



Holly MacNeil







The Hockeyroos have today taken out their first win of the Hawkes Bay Cup in Hastings, New Zealand, with a 2 -1 defeat of Japan.





It was a cracker of a first quarter for the Hockeyroos today as they scored two field goals within minutes of one another. The first went to Jordyn Holzberger in the 9th minute of play, the second to Madi Radcliffe in the 11th.



The strong beginning to the game for the Hockeyroos was hindered by the Japanese defence, as the next two quarters went without goals as both teams pressed forward without any luck.



The final quarter saw Japan get their first goal of the match, forcing a penalty corner opportunity which was converted by Hazuki Yuda in the 46th minute of play.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “We had a really good first half today, we applied ourselves as we wanted to and we got the rewards from that with two goals.



“We struggled a little bit in the second half, but that will be a good half of learning for some of our younger group to improve upon going into our next game against the USA tomorrow.”



The Hockeyroos next play the USA on Tuesday, April 4 at 2pm AEDT / 12pm AWST. Keep up to date with the score by following @Hockeyroos on Twitter.



The Festival of Hockey will begin live streaming on Thursday, April 6 via The Festival of Hockey Facebook page.



HOCKEYROOS 2 (2)

Jordyn Holzberger 9 (FG)

Madi Ratcliffe 11 (FG)



JAPAN 1 (0)

Hazuki Yuda 46 (PC)



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Tuesday 4 April: AUS v USA 4pm NZST / 2pm AEST / 12pm AWST

Thursday 6 April: AUS v NZL 5.30pm NZST / 3.30pm AEST / 1.30pm AWST

Saturday 8 April: AUS v JPN 3pm NZST / 1pm AEST / 11am AWST

Sunday 9: Finals



Hockeyroos team v JPN

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 7/0

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC) 3/0

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 130/3

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 114/10

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD) 9/2

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 9/2

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 192/37

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW) 7/0

Madi Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 6/2

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 166/65

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW) 59/7



Used Substitute

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 24/5

Kirstin Dwyer (Mackay, QLD) 123/2

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 12/0

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 42/5

Gabi Nance (Kingscliff, NSW) *Plays for SA 51/3

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 15/0

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC) 86/0



Hockey Australia media release