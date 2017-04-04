

New Zealand's Kelsey Smith fires on goal against the US in Hastings on Monday night. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



It was a case of third time lucky for the Black Sticks as they notched their first win at the Festival of Hockey in Hastings on Monday night.





Their 3-2 win against the United States followed their opening round 2-1 loss to Japan on Friday and a 1-1 draw with Australia the following day.



Capital striker Kelsey Smith banged in a goal early in the second half to give the Kiwis a handy 3-1 lead, before the Americans pulled to within a goal inside the final 10 minutes.





Sam Harrison scored one of the Black Sticks' three goals against the United States in Hastings on Monday night. MARTIN HUNTER/PHOTOSPORT



However, the Kiwis held firm defensively to match their winning margin against the US in Rangiora last weekend.



Earlier, the US jumped out to an early lead after Erin Matson pounced on a loose ball at the back and fired home.



But Amy Robinson ensured the Kiwis drew level a minute later, before Sam Harrison banked the go-ahead goal in the 25th minute.



New Zealand made things difficult for themselves in the second half, when Liz Thompson (36min) and Rachel McCann (46) earned yellow cards.



At the end of three rounds, Japan tops the points table with two wins and a loss, while Australia is second with a win and two draws.



The Black Sticks are still right in the hunt, while the US is still chasing their first win.



The top two teams after round robin play will compete for the Vantage Hawke's Bay Cup on Sunday afternoon.



In the earlier game, Australia beat Japan 2-1.



All four teams are in action again on Tuesday night, with the Black Sticks playing Japan at 6pm.



Black Sticks 3 (Amy Robinson, Samantha Harrison, Kelsey Smith) USA 2 (Erin Matson, Ashley Hoffman) HT: 2-1



Stuff