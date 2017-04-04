

New Zealand's Kirsten Pearce congratulates Kelsey Smith on her goal. Photo / Photosport



The women's Black Sticks have recorded their first win of the Festival of Hockey tournament in Hastings, beating the United States 3-2 tonight.





The winner came from Capital attacker Kelsey Smith after earlier goals from Sam Harrison, and Amy Robinson.



USA went ahead early before the Black Sticks pegged them back through Robinson, and then went ahead through Harrison, who also scored in the prior game against Australia.



That gave them a 2-1 lead at halftime, and Smith extended the lead shortly after the break. USA made for a tense finish to the game when they scored with nine minutes to go, but the Black Sticks held on to seal the win.



The result is identical to their victory over the USA in Rangiora nine days ago, and follows an opening loss to Japan and a draw with Australia.



New Zealand play Japan again tomorrow.



The New Zealand Herald