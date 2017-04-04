By Anendra Singh





Black Sticks (in white) celebrate No 2 Samantha Harrison's 24th-minute goal as dejected Team USA defenders trudge back in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor



The New Zealand women's international hockey team have won the armwrestle to keep up with the pace setters in Hastings tonight.





The Olivia Merry-captained Vantage Black Sticks beat Team USA 3-2 to keep their hopes alive in defending the fourth edition of the four-nation Hawke's Bay Cup at the Unison Stadium.



It was the Americans who drew first blood from a field goal, courtesy of Erin Matson in the 11th minute, as the ball hit the backboard with a sickening thud in the third round of the marquee tournament of the annual Vantage HB Festival of Hockey.



But it was a tit-for-tat moment as the goal stung the Black Sticks into action on the first day of rain and an arctic feel in the night air.



The emphatic field-goal reply, 1-1, the very next minute from newbie Amy Robinson would have soothed not just the nerves for the 12-capped Tauranga double international.



But the Mark Hager-coached New Zealanders weren't done.



Experienced Merry, who came into possession on the left flank through a string of passes woven into a productive chain, deftly crossed to another returning older head in Samantha Harrison.



The Northland striker didn't need a second invitation in the 24th minute to push the ball past American goalkeeper Jackie Briggs, who had received a bunch of flowers for representing her country in the 150th match, to elevate the hosts to a 2-1 lead.



It wouldn't have pleased Briggs much more when Capital striker Kelsey Smith, with 39 caps under her belt, slipped another worm burner past her to take the hosts to 3-1 in the 34th minute.



But the Janneke Schopman-coached tourists weren't going down without a fight.



Ashley Hoffman pulled it back to 3-2 in the 49th minute from a well-constructed penalty corner to push the ball past rookie goalkeeper and Australian-born Kiwi recruit Grace O'Hanlon.



The Americans threw the kitchen sink at the New Zealanders but the hosts soaked it up with some impressive defensive work, especially with the composure of Brooke Neal and Tessa Jopp.



Hawkes Bay Today