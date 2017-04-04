Upcoming Games Live Stream Information





Photo Courtesy of Ned Dawson/Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey



HASTINGS, New Zealand - The Vantage Black Sticks proved too strong for the USA in their third round clash at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey being played in Hastings, New Zealand.





Both teams came into the match with a draw and a loss from their first two matches at the tournament.



USA goalkeeper Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) was honoured prior to the match for achieving her 150th test cap.



The USA was first on the scoresheet in the 11th minute when Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.) pounced on the loose ball and struck it home for a 1 nil lead.



Just a minute later the Vantage Black Sticks were on level terms again when Amy Robinson found the back of the net.



The Black Sticks now had a dominant patch and were rewarded in the 25th minute when Sam Harrison scored to take a 2 – 1 lead into the halftime break.



The Vantage Black Sticks continued to dominate the early stages of the second spell and had further reward when Kelsey Smith made it 3 -1 in the 35th minute.



New Zealand then made it a little difficult for themselves when Liz Thompson (36) and Rachel McCann (46) earned yellow cards.



The USA pressed hard and with the numerical advantage made it 3-2 when Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) scored after they had forced a number of penalty corners in quick succession.



At 3-2 the USA put the Black Sticks keeper Grace O’Hanlon under pressure but their defense held to record their first win at the 2017 tournament.



At the end of three rounds Japan tops the points table with two wins and a loss, Australia has a win and two draws while the Black Sticks are back in the hunt for a top finishing spot with a win and a draw. The USA rounds out the table with just a draw from their three matches.



The top two teams after round robin play will compete for the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup on Sunday afternoon (NZ time)



Half time score: Vantage Black Sticks 2 USA 0

Final score: Vantage Black Sticks 3 (Amy Robinson, Samantha Harrison, Kelsey Smith) USA 2 (Erin Matson, Ashley Hoffman)



Special recognition goes to USWNT goalkeeper Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) who achieved a career milestone with Team USA. The contest marked her 150th international cap wearing the red, white and blue.





Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, and Jackie Briggs. Image provided by Yuko Kimura



Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey matches to be streamed on Facebook



HBSEEC is pleased to announce that live streaming of matches from the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey being played in Hastings, New Zealand will begin this Thursday, April 6, 2017.



The live steam will be available on Facebook and will include six matches from the International Vantage Hawke’s Bay Cup competition (including finals), 14 matches from the schoolgirls Furnware Cup (including semifinals and finals) and the finals from the men’s and women’s competition at the Affiliates tournament.



Tournament Director David Nancarrow says “This year the live streaming will be available on Facebook. To receive a notification prior to the start time of upcoming matches, just “LIKE” the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey Facebook page (link below).”



“When the match starts streaming, everyone who has liked the FOH Facebook page gets a notification in their Facebook feed and then you can share an update about the match in progress with your friends.”



Fans can also make comments and post/talk to the commentators and other viewers as the match is streaming. Once the match is completed, the video is available to watch as a replay at anytime.



To receive a notification of Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival live streamed matches “LIKE”.



https://www.facebook.com/FestivalofHockey



The draw for all three competitions is available at www.hockeyfestival.nz



USWNT Hawke's Bay Cup Remaining Games:

Date Local Time EST Time Match

Tuesday, April 4 4:00 p.m. 12:00 a.m. (4/4) USA vs. Australia

Thursday, April 6 3:30 p.m. 11:30 p.m. (4/5) USA vs. Japan (Live Streamed)

Saturday, April 8 5:00 p.m. 1:00 a.m. (4/8) USA vs. New Zealand (Live Streamed)

Sunday, April 9 3:00 p.m 11:00 p.m. (4/8) 3rd/4th Placement (Live Streamed)

5:15 p.m. 1:15 a.m. (4/9) 1st/2nd Placement (Live Streamed)



*All times are local to New Zealand

* Local time is 17+ hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time



Article Courtesy of The Hawke's Bay Cup



USFHA media release