The Green Machine have risen above Spain in the latest world rankings to move to an all time high of 9th in the world. Ireland were recently crowned World League 2 champions in Belfast following an undefeated tournament run that also saw David Harte and Johnny McKee pick up individual awards. The next major tournament laying ahead of the boys in green is the World League Semi Finals in Wits Hockey Club, Johannesburg where the reigning World Cup champions Australia and Olympic silver medallists Belgium will be waiting for them. The all-important tickets to the 2018 World Cup will be dished out in Johannesburg where a top 8 finish will be enough to see the Green Machine book that coveted spot.



Irish Hockey Association media release