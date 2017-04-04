

Condon for England



Canada, China, Malaysia and home nation friend Scotland make up the full line up for the Hockey World League Semi-finals at the Lee Valley hockey and Tennis Centre between 15-25 June 2017.





They qualified from the Hockey World League Round 2 and join Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina, reigning European champions Netherlands, Asian champions India, Pakistan, Korea and hosts England, whose participation in this event was confirmed last October.



The allocation of these latest men’s teams were determined by their position within the FIH Hero World Rankings which were updated following the conclusion of Round 2 this morning. This latest update eliminated points earned by nations during 2013 as well as reducing the number of points all nations earned between 2014 and 2016.



The top teams from London will qualify for two of the hockey’s showpiece events - the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 and the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, both in India.



Depending on final standings, teams will also be awarded FIH Hero World Ranking points, which could prove crucial in relation to qualification for future events. With so much on the line, fans will no doubt witness some action-packed matches full of excitement and drama this summer.



FIH is now finalising the event schedules with partners and will announce shortly. In the meantime, fans heading to London can already buy tickets for all sessions, including the all-important classification matches here.



England Hockey Board Media release