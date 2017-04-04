



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the final line-ups for the men’s Hockey World League Semi-Finals following the conclusion of Round 2 and the subsequent update to the men’s FIH Hero World Rankings.





Between 15-25 June 2017, Lee Valley’s Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, England will welcome Canada, Malaysia, China and Scotland. They qualified from the Hockey World League Round 2 and join Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina, reigning European champions Netherlands, Asian champions India, Pakistan, Korea and hosts England, whose participation in this event was confirmed last October.



The other men’s Hockey World League Semi-Final will take place at Wits Hockey Club in Johannesburg, South Africa between 8-23 July. Joining this event from Round 2 are Ireland, Japan, France and Egypt. They will be up against reigning Hockey World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy winners Australia, Olympic silver medallists Belgium, Olympic bronze medallists Germany, New Zealand, Spain and hosts South Africa, winners of the 2015 African Hockey Championship.



The allocation of these latest men’s teams were determined by their position within the FIH Hero World Rankings which were updated following the conclusion of Round 2 this morning. This latest update eliminated points earned by nations during 2013 as well as reducing the number of points all nations earned between 2014 and 2016.



Consequently, this has seen Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina become the world’s number one men’s hockey team, with Australia moving down into second position. For the updated men’s FIH Hero World Rankings, click here.

The top teams from London and Johannesburg will qualify for two of hockey’s showpiece events – the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017 and the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, both in India.



Depending on final standings, teams will also be awarded FIH Hero World Ranking points, which could prove crucial in relation to qualification for future events. With so much on the line, fans will no doubt witness some action-packed matches full of excitement and drama this summer.



FIH is now finalising the event schedules with partners and will announce shortly. In the meantime, fans heading to London can already buy tickets for all sessions, including the all-important classification matches here.



The Hockey World League, composed of four rounds and played over two years, shines a spotlight on the sport around the world. Even the smallest hockey-playing nations have the opportunity to write their own chapter in hockey’s history books. London and Johannesburg provide the perfect stage for their dreams to become reality in what are two crucial events in hockey’s international calendar.



To keep up to date with all the latest news relating to these events over the coming months, visit FIH.ch and follow FIH via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Additional Info:



10 teams will take part in each Semi-Final. They are comprised of the hosts plus five teams who qualify based on their FIH Hero World Ranking, whilst the remaining four teams qualified through Hockey World League Round 2 events which took place between January and April 2017. In total, 20 men’s and 20 women’s teams will be taking part in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals.



Women’s Events

Brussels, Belgium (21 June – 2 July 2017): Netherlands; Australia; New Zealand; China; Korea; Belgium + 4 teams from Round 2. Tickets here

Johannesburg, South Africa (8-23 July 2017): England; Argentina; USA; Germany; Japan; South Africa + 4 teams from Round 2.



