Coach pleased with T&T stickmen’s effort in ‘World League’



By Mark Pouchet





THROUGH A SEAM: Trinidad and Tobago’s Kwandwayne Browne dissects two Russian players during their opening round match in the FIH Men’s World League Round 2 at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua, two Saturdays ago. Russia won 3-1. –Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY



Head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago senior men's hockey team Glen “Fido” Francis said he was proud of his charges and called their fifth-place finish a “solid performance” in the FIH Men's World League Round 2 tournament that concluded Sunday at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.





Japan, ranked No.16 in the world, upset the form book somewhat, claiming the FIH Men's World League Round 2 title with a 2-1 win over the No.11 ranked Canada to conclude the tournament,



Both Japan and Canada advanced to the semifinal stage of the FIH World League in July but the world-ranked No.26 team USA, who secured third spot when they won 2-1 from the penalty shootout against Russia, won't qualify because they are ranked lower than the world-ranked number 24 Scotland.



But Francis was proud of Team TTO who edged Switzerland 4-3 to gain fifth spot, especially after a narrow and crushing 3-2 penalty shootout quarter-final loss to the USA on Saturday.



