FIH World League R2 - Tacarigua



Damian Gordon





FIH World League R2, Tacarigua - Final - Canada vs. Japan. Photo: J-M Productions



Day 6 featured a series of close matches to determine final rankings, with two of the games needing a penalty shootout to separate the teams and the other two decided by a 1-goal margin. With the finalists already qualified for Round 3, only Russia was ranked high enough to earn qualification through a 3rd place finish, but with ranking points a consideration, there was enough at stake to keep each team interested.





Chile vs. Barbados



The game for 7-8th place started off cautiously, with both teams focusing on playing error free. This created a midfield battle with very few chances and a 0-0 score after Q1. Barbados started Q2 more aggressively and forced a PC as well as a 1 vs 1 opportunity but failed to capitalise. Chile forced a GK save from a PC, but otherwise did not threaten the Barbados goal. The halftime score remained 0-0.



Chile came out the stronger of the two teams in Q3, dominating both possession and field position. They failed to break down a hard working Barbados team. They also created a fantastic opportunity, but Sven RICHTER failed to get a touch in front of goal. The third quarter ended the same as the previous two at 0-0. The final quarter started with more attacking intent from both teams. This and a visibly tiring group of athletes meant that the defensive discipline was starting to break down. Despite this, the teams were unable to score and the game went to a shootout. Chile held their nerve to score 3 of their 4 attempts while Barbados could only manage 1 from the same number. Final shootout score 3-1 (0-0 FT) Chile.



Switzerland vs. Trinidad & Tobago



The 5-6th playoff match got started with the hosts doing most of the early pressing. The Swiss defended deep, giving little space for the TTO attack. The only goal of the quarter came from a TTO PC. The second quarter saw a slightly more adventurous Swiss team create a few chances. This led to two well taken goals and a 2-1 lead at the end of Q2.



The third frame saw more TTO pressure and the game played mainly in the Swiss defensive third of the field. Just as it seemed that the quarter would end goalless TTO found an equaliser with a well taken FG and right after took the lead with a PC. Q4 saw TTO continue to dominate play, extending their lead with another PC rebound goal. Just as in their previous 2 matches though TTO conceded late in the final quarter to again to set up a tense final two minutes, but they managed to hold on to claim 5th place. Final score 4-3 Trinidad & Tobago.



Russia vs. USA



Russia would qualify automatically for Round 3 with a 3rd place finish and the USA were looking to finish two places higher than their pre-tournament ranking. Both teams could not get into rhythm and there were many turnovers and midfield play. Despite a couple PCs no one was able to break the deadlock and the first two quarters played out 0-0.



Russia came out the more aggressive team, scoring a PC to take a 1-0 lead. Near the end of the quarter Russia had a PS saved by eventual GK of the tournament Brandon KARESS. Immediately after the Americans earned and scored a PC to tie the game at 1-1 going into Q4. Some nice passing led to the Americans taking a lead with a FG but the Russians equalised to send the game to a shootout, the 3rd for USA in the tournament. GK Karess came up big again in the shootout, keeping out 3 of the 4 Russian attempts while his team scored 3 to earn the Americans an impressive 3rd place finish. Final shootout score 3-1 (FT 2-2) USA.



Canada vs. Japan



Fan favourite Japan got off to their usual fast start, but Canada stayed firm and defended well. A midfield fight for possession dominated the remainder of Q1 play. The second quarter was slightly more open, but both teams denied space to attack freely. Again, they were able to cancel each other’s attacks and the end of Q2 the score remained 0-0.



In the first minute of Q3 Canada earned a PS that was duly scored by their captain fantastic Scott TUPPER to take the lead. Japan fought back immediately and a few minutes later were able to equalise through the tournament’s leading scorer Kenta TANAKA. A few more minutes later Takuro SASAKI scored a PC to give Japan the lead by the end of Q3. Q4 saw the game open up a little with Canada looking for the equaliser and Japan using the spaces opening up to try and kill off the game. GK Dave CARTER made some good saves, including a PS, to keep Canada in the game. In the final seconds the Canadians had one final chance to force the game to a shootout, but Japan survived and held on to win R2 Tacarigua. Final score 2-1 Japan.



Day 6 delivered a series of close, exciting matches. Chile finished lower than their pre-tournament rank, while hosts T&T and USA finished higher. Russia narrowly missed out on a Round 3 qualifying spot. Canada look forward to Pan American Cup and Round 3 later on this year.



Individual Awards:



Most Goals - Kenta TANAKA (JPN)

Best Player - Kenta TANAKA (JPN)

Best Goalkeeper - Brandon KARESS (USA)

Best Junior Player (U23) - Tariq MARCANO (TTO)



Final standings:



Japan*

Canada*

USA

Russia

Trinidad & Tobago

Switzerland

Chile

Barbados



* Qualified for Round 3



Pan American Hockey Federation media release